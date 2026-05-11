Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Rae Media, Tisena

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow in Rae Media's July 2026 Full Solicits

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow by TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros returns in Rae Media's July 2026 full solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow returns in Rae Media’s July 2026 solicits with issue #2 in the six-issue sci-fi series.

TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros continue Tisena’s future-shocked mission to protect present-day New York City.

Issue #2 sees Tisena battle Faction 6, rescue Mesar, and join forces with FBI agent Amara Andrews.

Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow mixes Super Sentai, Power Rangers energy, buddy-cop tension, and moral complexity.

Supergirl isn't the only Woman Of Tomorrow this summer, as Rae Media launches Tisena: The Woman Of Tomorrow by TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros. Issue 1 is out this coming week, with issue 2 in Rae Media's July 2026 solicitations below, part of Massive Indies slate through Lunar Distribution.

TISENA #2 (OF 6) CVR A JP MAVINGA

A thrilling new series in the spirit of Super Sentai and Power Rangers, from Okemus creator TJ Sterling. Tisena—the last Okemus Hunter from the future—now calls present/day New York City home. But instead of fighting to save her own future, she's focused on protecting ours. When Mesar, her only ally, is captured by the rogue military group known as Faction 6, Tisena must stop them from exploiting the power of the Okemus Hunters to create deadly weapons of mass destruction. As her search for Mesar intensifies, she crosses paths with Amara Andrews, a fiery and brilliant FBI agent searching for her missing sister, who is determined to help Tisena bring down Faction 6.

Beautifully illustrated hand drawn colored pencil style cover from Marvel Comics cover artist DaviGo!

Caanan White returns with an amazing cover for Tisena issue 2. Caanan has created covers for Marvel, DC, and Milestone comics.

Vintage throw back cover by Popeye artist Marcus Williams.

Tisena: Woman Of Tomorrow blends Super Sentai/Power Rangers-style team action with sci-fi, buddy-cop elements, and superhero storytelling. Creator TJ Sterling has described it as featuring a "villain trying to become the hero," adding moral complexity to the protagonist. It builds on Sterling's sci-fi martial arts/sentai-inspired Okemus universe. RaeComics also emphasises diverse, BIPOC-led stories with underrepresented characters…

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