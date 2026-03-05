Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Mack, lunar, Massive Indies, Rae Media, Tisena, TJ Sterling, Xong Bros

TJ Sterling and Xong Bros Bring David Mack to Rae's May 2026 Solicits

TJ Sterling and Xong Bros bring Tisena #1 with David Mack to comic book stores in Rae Media's May 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Rae Media debuts Tisena #1 in May 2026, expanding the Okemus universe with a fresh sci-fi/action series.

TJ Sterling and Xong Bros create Tisena, with a cover by David Mack, launched through Massive Indies/Lunar.

Tisena follows the last Okemus Hunter in present-day NYC, mixing sentai team action with new heroes.

Rae Media champions diverse, BIPOC-led comics, blending sci-fi, manga, and superhero genres for new audiences.

Rae Media is joining Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution for their May 2026 solicits and solicitations, debuting with Tisena #1 by TJ Sterling and the Xong Bros, Krishna Banerjee and Balram Banerjee, with a cover by the legendary David Mack. Tisena is an expansion within Rae Media's Okemus universe, focusing on Tisena, one of the key Okemus Hunters, time-travelling warriors with powerful abilities in a sci-fi/action setting blending sentai/Power Rangers-style team dynamics against monstrous threats. Tisena is described as the last Okemus Hunter from the future, who has relocated to present-day New York City and is intended to stand alone for new readers.

TISENA #1 (OF 6)

(W) TJ Sterling (A) Xong Bros (CA) David Mack

Main Cover by legendary artist David Mack (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Kabuki) A thrilling new series in the spirit of Super Sentai and Power Rangers, from Okemus creator TJ Sterling. Tisena—the last Okemus Hunter from the future—now calls present/day New York City home. But instead of fighting to save her own future, she's focused on protecting ours. When Mesar, her only ally, is captured by the rogue military group known as Faction 6, Tisena must stop them from exploiting the power of the Okemus Hunters to create deadly weapons of mass destruction. As her search for Mesar intensifies, she crosses paths with Amara Andrews, a fiery and brilliant FBI agent searching for her missing sister, who is determined to help Tisena bring down Faction 6. $5.99 5/13/2026

Rae Media is an independent comic book publisher and media company that aims to centre diverse and underrepresented characters, particularly Black and BIPOC protagonists. It aims to blend genres like sci-fi, action, space opera, manga-inspired tales, and superhero elements with unique perspectives, often drawing from Eastern philosophies and non-traditional American comic tropes.

The company is led by T.J. Sterling, who serves as CEO, founder, president, lead artist, and writer. Based in the LA area, series include Okemus, a superhero/sentai-inspired series, Joystick Angels, A YA space opera epic and graphic novels Shattered Visions and manga series New Game Plus about a military veteran named Don dealing with severe PTSD.

They usually use crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and sell directly online. Now they have full comic book store distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!