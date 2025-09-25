Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Craniacs, new york comic con, NYCC

Titan Comics Brings Craniacs Giveaway To New York Comic Con

Titan Comics brings Craniacs giveaway to New York Comic Con

Article Summary Titan Comics debuts Craniacs at NYCC with exclusive giveaways and interactive experiences.

Collect all four limited-edition Craniacs cards from partner booths to complete a special puzzle set.

Early copies of Craniacs #1 and exclusive merchandise available at select NYCC locations.

Meet creators Ira Friedman and Joe Simko at signings, including a Forbidden Planet NYC launch event.

Titan Comics is bringing comic books and trading card property, Craniacs, to New York Comic Con for the first time. Created by former Topps VP Ira Friedman and Garbage Pail Kids lead artist Joe Simko, they will both be at NYCC with a variety of treats and experiences, from unique scavenger hunts to comic shop signings to early copies of the first issue of the brand-new comic book

Starting on Thursday, the 9th of October and continuing through to Sunday, the 12th of October, a card giveaway will be hosted by four partners, each distributing a specific Craniacscard, available only at their booths. When combined, the four cards will reveal a Craniacs puzzle. The cards are free, while supplies last, at the following locations:

NYCC Show Store (ReedPop) – Booth #4103 (check out the Simko signed Craniacs blacklight screen print – limited to 250)

– Booth #4103 (check out the Simko signed Craniacs blacklight screen print – limited to 250) Toy Tokyo – Booth #1170 (don't miss the vinyl figure preview of fan favorite Craniac "Hal")

– Booth #1170 (don't miss the vinyl figure preview of fan favorite Craniac "Hal") Pop Insider Magazine – Booth #1829 (pick up a raffle ticket to win an autographed Craniacs skateboard deck)

– Booth #1829 (pick up a raffle ticket to win an autographed Craniacs skateboard deck) Pin Club – Booth #1323 (5 pin-tacular designs will be introduced – collect all 5 Craniacs!)

Joe Simko, Sholly Fisch, Valentina Bianconi, Dave Lentz's Crainiacs #1 will have a limited edition at the show, a week before it is in comic book stores, and a graphic novel collection of all four issues will be available in the spring of 2026.

Forbidden Planet/NYC will celebrate the comic launch with a store signing with the brand creators. The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10 from 4:30 pmt o 6 pm at Forbidden Planet's Greenwich Village location, on 832 Broadway, NYC.

Copies of Issue #1 will be on hand for purchase from ComiXposure at Booth #3935. And artist Joe Simko is scheduled to sign books on Saturday, the 11th of October starting at 12:30 pm.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!