Titan Comics Launch New Bloodborne Series In May From Cullen Bunn

Titan Comics has given full details of their Free Comic Book Day offering for the 7th of May, 2022, and that it will herald the way for a new Bloodborne comic book, based on the video game franchise. By Cullen Bunn, Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson, the series will also launch in May.

FCBD 2022 BLOODBORNE

Writer Cullen Bunn

Artist Piotr Kowalski & Brad Simpson

FC, 24pp, On Sale May 7, 2022

EXCLUSIVE LEAD-IN TO AN EPIC NEW SERIES – LAUNCHING MAY 2022! ENTER THE CITY OF YHARNAM THROUGH THE EYES OF ITS CITIZENS, WHEN NEW HUNTERS TAKE TO THE STREETS TO FIGHT AGAINST THE CRUEL AND UNUSUAL EPIDEMIC THAT HAS GRIPPED THE CITY. IN THE BLACK OF THE NIGHT, FAMILIES AND FAITH WILL BE TESTED… BASED ON THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED BLOODBORNE VIDEOGAME! Grab a copy at your local comic book shop on May 7, 2022.

Bloodborne was a 2015 action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware and published by Sony for the PlayStation 4. Bloodborne follows the player's character, a Hunter, through the decrepit Gothic, Victorian-era–inspired city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants are afflicted with a blood-borne disease. Attempting to find the source of the plague, the player's character unravels the city's mysteries while fighting beasts and cosmic beings. Bearing many similarities to the Souls series of games by the same developer and director, Bloodborne was inspired by the literary works of authors H. P. Lovecraft and Bram Stoker and the architectural design of real-world locations in countries such as Romania, the Czech Republic and Scotland. By the end of 2015, the game had sold over two million copies worldwide.

Previous Bloodborne comics from Titan were written by Ales Kot and drawn by returning artist Piotr Kowalski. This is a first for horror comic book writer Cullen Bunn, as he takes on the role.