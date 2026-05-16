Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, minecraft

The Infamous Minecraft Chicken Jockey Comes to Life with LEGO

LEGO is back with some brand new and impressive construction sets including the arrival of the infamous Chicken Jockey from Minecraft

Article Summary LEGO Minecraft Chicken Jockey brings one of the game’s rarest and funniest hostile mob moments into brick-built form.

The 344-piece Minecraft set includes a posable baby zombie, chicken, and baby chicken for play or display.

Movable wings, legs, arms, and head let fans recreate the fast, chaotic Chicken Jockey action from Minecraft.

Standing 8 inches tall, the LEGO Minecraft Chicken Jockey launches August 1, 2026, for $29.99.

LEGO is bringing a rare moment from Minecraft to life as they unveil their newest set with the Chicken Jockey! A Chicken Jockey is one of the rarest and funniest hostile mob combinations that can be found inside the game of Minecraft. A Chicken Jockey appears when a baby zombie, baby husk, baby drowned, or baby zombified piglin rides on top of a chicken. The result is funny but super dangerous as the chicken prevents fall damage while the tiny zombie attacks at high speed.

Collectors can now build this iconic and hilarious moment with a new 344-piece set that features a brick-built baby zombie, chicken, and baby chicken. Both chicken and zombie will have movable limbs, and the zombie will be able to ride on the back of the chicken, making that infamous Chicken Jockey moment. Standing at 8" tall when fully built, Minecraft fans will be able to bring home this new set for $29.99 with an August 1, 2026, release.

LEGO Minecraft Chicken Jockey

"Bring one of the most iconic Minecraft® moments to life with the Chicken Jockey (21582) building set, a great gift idea for boys and girls ages 9 years old and up. Kids have all they need to construct a large, posable chicken and baby zombie that can be positioned together to create classic Minecraft action and a cool piece of gaming-inspired room decor."

"Kids can recreate virtual adventures and imagine their own stories with the chicken's movable wings and legs, as well as the baby zombie's jointed legs, arms and head. There's even a baby chicken to join the fun. Kids can set the baby zombie on the chicken to create a chicken jockey, just like in the game. After playtime, pose the figures and place them on display on a shelf, desk or nightstand. Set contains 344 pieces."

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