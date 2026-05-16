Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: C4 Energy, Nutrabolt

C4 Energy Launches New Pink Lemonade Flavor For Summer

C4 Energy has three new flavors out for the summer, with the new Pink Lemonade flavor front and center as the others are exclusives

Article Summary C4 Energy rolls into summer with Pink Lemonade, a limited-time sweet-tart citrus flavor designed for a smoother sip.

Nutrabolt also adds Cherry Cola to the C4 Energy lineup, available exclusively at Casey’s stores.

Circle K gets an exclusive C4 Energy Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon, expanding the brand’s seasonal lineup.

Each C4 Energy can packs 200mg of caffeine, zero sugar, key vitamins, and performance-focused ingredients.

Nutrabolt has revealed three new flavors of C4 Energy for the Summer, with a new Pink Lemonade Flavor leading the charge. This is basically a lemonade flavor created for a limited time that is designed to get you into the drink without as much of the edge as it normally has. Along with it, the company has two other flavors on the market, as they released the Cherry Cola flavor as an exclusive to Casey's (if you happen to have one around), and the Circle K-exclusive Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon, which is basically the same Jolly Rancher version they previously released.

Pink Lemonade Arrives For The Summer With Berry Blue and Cherry Cola

Pink Lemonade: With a bold burst of sweet-tart citrus, C4 Performance Energy Pink Lemonade is your new summer obsession — don't let it pass you by

With a bold burst of sweet-tart citrus, C4 Performance Energy Pink Lemonade is your new summer obsession — don't let it pass you by Cherry Cola: Powered by 200mg of caffeine to support elevated alertness and locked-in focus, loaded with Vitamin B12, and made with zero sugar or artificial colors, it's got the cherry cola flavor you remember.

Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon: Powered by 200mg of caffeine for a fruity punch flavor you can feel!

About C4 Energy

Whether you're battling for rings or playing for pride, C4 Performance Energy contains clinically studied ingredients that enhance performance at every stage of the game. Each can is powered by 200mg of caffeine and CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine for explosive energy and enhanced endurance. Side effects may include shattered PRs and total confidence that your product is free of sugar, artificial colors, and 290 banned substances. Drink at your own risk of excellence.

NSF CERTIFIED FOR SPORT : Tested & certified for professional and collegiate athletes.

: Tested & certified for professional and collegiate athletes. EXPLOSIVE ENERGY : Elevate energy and performance with 200mg of caffeine.

: Elevate energy and performance with 200mg of caffeine. UNRIVALED FLAVORS : Enjoy an amazing variety of flavors guilt-free with zero sugar or artificial colors.

: Enjoy an amazing variety of flavors guilt-free with zero sugar or artificial colors. ENHANCE ENDURANCE : Clinically studied CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine to fight muscle fatigue and power endurance.

: Clinically studied CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine to fight muscle fatigue and power endurance. BOOST PERFORMANCE : Clinically studied BetaPower® to support muscle cell hydration and physical performance.

: Clinically studied BetaPower® to support muscle cell hydration and physical performance. KEY NUTRIENTS: Niacin and Vitamin B12.

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