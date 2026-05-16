Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Toys Summons New Curse of the Spawn Action Figure

Return to the battle between heaven and hell with McFarlane Toys as they debut a brand new set of Spawn action figures

McFarlane Toys is digging deep into Spawn mythology again with a new set of figures pulled straight from the darker corners of the franchise. The next Hellspawn to arrive is Daniel Llanso from Curse of the Spawn, who is captured in this full-blown future hellscape. Based on the Image Comics Curse of the Spawn comics, Daniel Llanso is one of the many tragic Hellspawn that have been caught in the endless war between Heaven and Hell.

McFarlane Toys now captures the horrors of the Curse of the Spawn with an impressive new 7" figure that features 22 points of articulation. As expected from McFarlane Toys, a lot of detailed sculpting has been done on this new figure, from his hellish expression to his bone armor. No accessories are included besides a display base and a collectible art card, like most of McFarlane's figures. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toy Store for $29.99, or they can snag up an autographed version for $39.99 with a June 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys – Curse of the Spawn

"In a future war, the battle of Armageddon is about to commence. The Anti-Pope, allying with the forces of evil, stands at the threshold of victory. Then, the man once known as Daniel Llanso rises out of the death and destruction to become the new Hellspawn of this era. In a blind rage of memories from his own abused childhood, he saves two refugees, Madrid and Matthew from certain death at the hands of the Desiccator, by killing him. Even though Hellspawn just saved their lives, they feel only terror toward him while he seems very familiar to them."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

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