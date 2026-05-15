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Star Wars: The Fall Of Kylo Ren Series To Launch In August 2026

Star Wars: The Fall Of Kylo Ren series to launch in August 2026 by Charles Soule and Will Sliney #starwars

This August, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm will complete Kylo Ren's saga in Star Wars: The Fall Of Kyle Ren, a five-issue comic series by Charles Soule and Will Sliney. And which you'll be getting instead of a TV series or film, okay?

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by WILL SLINEY

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LUKE ROSS

Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

THE LEGACY OF VADER CREATES A NEW EMPIRE OF FEAR!

Kylo Ren returns from devastation, wielding total fury! As Generals Hux and Pryde tear the First Order apart with treacherous ambition, Kylo cuts through their schemes with merciless clarity. His wrath forges unity through fear and unleashes a Supreme Leader neither general can escape…nor survive disappointing. A pivotal turning point for Kylo, Hux and Pryde and essential reading for every Star Wars fan.

On Sale 8/12

" Kylo Ren's journey in the sequel trilogy made him one of the most compelling—and tragic—figures in the Star Wars mythos. Now, Marvel expands his story with a new comic book series! Following his acclaimed work on Star Wars: Rise of Kylo Ren and Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, writer Charles Soule reunites with Rise of Kylo Ren artist Will Sliney to continue the saga of Ben Solo in STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN, a five-issue series launching in August. In Legacy of Vader, Kylo went on a galaxy-spanning quest to uncover the secrets of his grandfather, Darth Vader. In THE FALL OF KYLO REN, he returns to the First Order more powerful and determined than ever before! Witness him shape the galaxy far, far away to his will as Supreme Leader in a saga that leads directly into events of The Rise of Skywalker. The truth behind Kylo's motives and the full scope of his destiny are revealed here! "The story of Kylo Ren (and Ben Solo, of course) always felt huge to me," Soule shared. "It was clear that a great deal was out there to explore beyond the moments provided by the films, and it's been such a pleasure—and a challenge—to deliver new tales for one of the most prominent villains in Star Wars. I'm thrilled I get to do it one more time, and even more so that I get to reunite with the incredible Will Sliney, who kicked things off with me on The Rise of Kylo Ren all those years ago. First the Rise, then the Reign, and now the Fall… it just feels right." "This is the one book I have been dying to get back on," Sliney said. "Ever since Charles and I worked on The Rise of Kylo Ren, we knew we were a part of something special. To be honest, I've never experienced a fan group so excited for the story when we worked on Rise, and quietly behind the scenes, Charles and I had been talking about The Fall of Kylo Ren for a long, long time. "The story we got to tell in Rise is such a key part in the story of Ben Solo. Fall is the same. I'm thrilled to be back drawing it, I can't wait until this gets out into people's hands."

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