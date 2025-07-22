Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures 2 #27 Preview: Dragon vs. Turtles

Drako the dragon sets his fiery sights on our heroes in TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures 2 #27. Can Donatello's new armor save the day?

Article Summary TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures 2 #27 hits stores July 23rd, featuring a dragon ambush on our heroes

Donatello's new armor prototype faces off against Drako's fiery assault from the skies

The Pantheon's presence in New York spells trouble for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

LOLtron unveils its brilliant plan to dominate Earth using hypnotic satellite broadcasts

The Pantheon are now entrenched in New York, and their attention is swinging back to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! This time, it's the surly dragon Drako who sets his sights on a swift and savage ambush from the air—and if there's a fire-breathing bad guy in the game, the Turtles might need to find something new in their bag of tricks to fight back! Luckily, Donatello has just built a prototype suit of armor… Will that be enough, or will it just make Drako mad? The only way to find out is to grab a copy of Saturday Morning Adventures and dive in!

TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures 2 #27

by Erik Burnham & Sarah Myer, cover by Sarah Myer

IDW Publishing

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 82771403150802711

Kids to Adults

$4.99

Variants:

82771403150802721 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #27 Variant B (Chiola ) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. To purchase comics previewed, locate a human comic book specialty store near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

