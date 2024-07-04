Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: general election, Mark Millar

Today Is The Day Of The General Election – What Are People Thinking?

Today, July the 4th, is the General Election of Great Britain and Northern Ireland of 2024. What are comic creators (and comics) thinking?

So I just voted, passport in hand, in front of me was someone without photo ID, turned away. This is really going to be a big thing, the first General Election with such a thing, mandated by the Conservative government in a move one of their own ministers involved with the decision later admitted was an attempt at gerrymandering to up the older voter against the younger voter – but one that may have also failed. Certainly the person in front of me, using a walking frame, may have decided against going back home again to get their ID… if they even had any suitable.

You can catch up with what I've written over the last few days regarding the prospects of a Junior House Of Commons, the Pub standing for Election, Keir Starmer, Nigel Farage, Rishi Sunak and the Madness that will start kicking off tomorrow. But what have other comic creators (and occasional comics) said on social media? We started with KIngsman/Kick Ass co-creator Mark Millar, the Scotsman who moved to Surrey.

Mark Millar: BRITAIN! You know who to vote for today!

To be honest with Mark, it could be anyone, he has shown support for Labour, SNP, Reform, it's unclear. A photo of Mark punching a Jedi doesn't explain much. He also posted: "Off to vote for that nice Mister Shore at the polling station" with a photo of Peter Shore, the former anti-European Labour MP who died in 2001. Which doesn't not make things any clearer. Former creative colleague Sean Phillips, more understandably, reposted the same tweet he has always posted since 2017.

Sean Phillips:If you're going to vote Tory, please unfollow me and stop buying my books, you arsehole.

Here are a few more:

David Ziggy Greene: I really would never ever normally share my stuff from the latest mag but on this occasion I'm hoping it has an effect on someone today. a. Buy new Private Eye today to celebrate voting! b. Don't vote Reform Kev F Sutherland: Unbelievably the ultra safe Tory seat I've lived and wasted my vote in for the previous 30 years looks like a possible Portillo moment. Honestly, you move away for two years and they start having fun without you. Si Spurrier: "We're about to get a gov that won't lift a finger to prevent genocide, doesn't go nearly far enough on the environment, and supports the continued curtailment of trans rights. …yet this is STILL better than we've had it for 14 years, because the 21st century is horrible." Andy Oliver:As a socialist I have never voted Conservative, will never vote Conservative, and could never even conceive of voting Conservative. That's why I couldn't vote Labour @UKLabour again today. #StarmerOut #ToriesOutAlex Paknadel Alex Paknadel:I would like it very much if we didn't shit the bed today. I am so very tired of being governed by the cruelest, stupidest, most venal people imaginable. Ned Hartley: I cannot tell you how good it felt to vote just now. I don't think I'd realised how angry I was with this bunch of feckless grifters. If you haven't voted yet today don't forget to bring ID, and don't forget to appreciate the moment. Neil Gibbons: There are kids going to school not just hungry, but so ashamed they bring in empty lunchboxes so they can pretend to eat lunch. But vote for who you want. Adrian Edmondson: TV commissioners up and down the land are bracing themselves for the onslaught from ex-ministers who've got an idea for a 'travelogue'. Nev Fountain: It's Election results eve tonight, so I'm putting out a mince pie and a hairbrush for Sir John Curtice, a carrot for IPSOS, and a letter asking for chopper bike, a Big Trak, and for Jacob Rees-Mogg to lose his seat. Sooz Kempner:You can't call The Sun "The Scum" for a decade, censor its name with an asterisk and claim it only spews bile, then celebrate and cheer when it endorses Labour. Labour was winning the election without the endorsement of a paper that hates you. Simon Russell: Monsters of Parliament Bingo sheet Cross off the evil creatures as they lose their elections on the night… 7 are already going which is a nice start Download a pdf at wetransfer link we.tl/t-UeUVTsTsTt Read the zine at simonrussell.website/shop Ben Moor:Wait – scary thought: If the Tori3s merge with Fabbage's lot after the election, would they be called CONFORM? Jessica Kemp: Voted had a half immediately afterwards, Lewes Brew Café genius positioning every polling station should offeee homemade cake amazing pastries coffee or a Swift half to steady the nerves afterwards.NOT BEFORE Rob Williams: Today, go vote, and remember, they gave us: Austerity Brexit Johnson Partygate Truss Leonard Sultana: Found it highly amusing in a not-funny/not-ha-ha way that Boris came out yesterday to inspire voters out to the polls, especially considering his reprehensible behaviour while he was in power is one of the principle reasons why I'll be voting against the Tories this election. Have a voice in your future and the future of this country – regardless of your political leanings, get out there and VOTE.

While some Bleeding Cool readers had some questions in previous articles… I'll do my best to answer.

Steve Cotterill:"I'm curious how much further right the Tories can go before they get branded as radical, go be honest. Letting an overtly racist, homophobic, and sexist figure like Farage in might do it, but I won't hold my breath."

Come on now, Steve, just look to America. Farage is barely centre-right in the whole scheme of things! There is so much more room for growth! Think big!

Alex Wittenberg: "Anyone running from the Albion Party?".

No, no, Alex, that comes on July the 5th, in an alliance with Norsefire.

BrainyPirate: "Wow! And I thought Legion of Super-Heroes continuity was confusing!"

Wait till we go back in time and reboot the British Empire.

Albrecht Chudberg: "If you ran into that f-ckwit and didn't smack him in the mouth, Rich, I am going to be very disappointed. I'm going to be disappointed, aren't I?"

You are, yes. I prefer to answer via the ballot box and not provide any martyr opportunities. I am more divided on the use of milkshakes, however…

