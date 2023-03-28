Unbreakable Red Sonja #5 Preview: Origin Confusion Syndrome Sonja relives the deaths of her parents trying to get it right in this preview of Unbreakable Red Sonja #5.

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5

DYNAMITE

DEC220700

DEC220701 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR B CELINA – $3.99

DEC220702 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR C MATTEONI – $3.99

DEC220703 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR D FINCH B&W – $3.99

DEC220704 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

JAN239028 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR L FOC HACK ORIGINAL – $3.99

JAN239029 – UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #5 CVR M FOC CASTRO ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Past, present and potent futures collide and a sacrifice will be paid in blood! Is Red Sonja truly unbreakable or is this her final stand? As we head toward 2023, the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword, Dynamite's newest sweeping story of sword & sorcery high adventure comes to a climactic conclusion from writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers) and artist Giovanni Valletta (John Wick, James Bond)!

In Shops: 3/29/2023

SRP: $3.99

