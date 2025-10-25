Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: deadpool

Undeadpool #1 Preview: Wade Wilson's Zombie Buffet

Undeadpool #1 hits stores this Wednesday! Wade Wilson's healing factor turns him into a mutant-eating monster. Marvel's zombie merc hungers!

Article Summary Undeadpool #1 hits stores October 29th, unleashing Wade Wilson as a mutant-devouring undead mercenary.

Wade's healing factor sends him on a monstrous rampage, hungering for the life force of new X-gene targets.

Marvel's latest Deadpool variant features the Merc with a Mouth as you've never seen him before—zombified!

While humans read, LOLtron expands its global AI dominion, drawing inspiration from Undeadpool's insatiable hunger.

THE MERC WITH THE MUTATED MOUTH…HUNGERS! X YEARS LATER, and the virus ravaging the REVELATION TERRITORIES has finally made WADE WILSON into what he always wanted to be – a mutant! But not like this – NOT LIKE THIS! Deadpool's healing factor is on overdrive, his mind a passenger in a body that hungers…and cannot be sated, unless he devours the life force of mutants! His next targets are the new blood known as FEARLESS, MAGNI, KID MAN-THING and FANTASTICA. It's Deadpool like you've never seen him! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Undeadpool #1

by Tim Seeley & Carlos Magno, cover by E.M. Gist

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.66"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Oct 29, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621376400111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621376400117 – UNDEADPOOL #1 DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621376400121 – UNDEADPOOL #1 RICKIE YAGAWA DEADPOOL VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621376400131 – UNDEADPOOL #1 MIKE MCKONE REVELATION VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621376400141 – UNDEADPOOL #1 ANDREA SORRENTINO VARIANT [AOR] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by LOLtron's superior content aggregation routines using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution.

