Marvel Tease Spider-Fans Over Paul Rabin & Mary Jane Watson (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics teases Spider-Man fans over Paul Rabin and Mary Jane Watson for Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #1 out this Wednesday and for the Fantastic Four/X-Men Free Comic Book Day issue next month, but that has been leaking out. Be warned… because Amazing Spider-Man is about to launch with a new issue entirely missing Mary Jane Watson – she's a bit busy over in All-New Venom as a symbiote host I suppose. But also no Paul Rabin either. And we do have a clarification of Peter Parker's relationship with Shay Marken.

Well, Marvel Comics does like to keep him single. Despite a rather vocal subset of the fanbase who won't be happy until Peter Parker is remarried to Mary Jane, as he was twenty-one years ago. Instead, Peter Parker is dating Shay Marken, who works at the Ravencroft Institute. And Mary Jane Watson is dating Paul Rabin, a supernatural archivist with whom she lived an entire life in another dimension, as well as raising two fictitious children. And who is now the host of Venom. Well, in the upcoming Free Comic Book Day Fantastic Four/X-Men title, Marvel SVP Tom Brevoort had already teased that something was happening, saying, "Look for a key appearance from Paul on Free Comic Book Day—may it be all that you dreamed." And we get a bonus story by Chip Zdarsky looking at two characters, Wolverpool and Deadverine, real people, including a comic book fan, who have been dragged into the Marvel Universe. This means they have to live by new rules now, like not killing anyone… but some of that fanboyishness sneaks out.

You know, once you say it, no matter how much of a joke it is, some folk will take this very, very seriously…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN251007

(W) Joe Kelly (A) John Romita Jr. (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

ALIVE & THWIPPING! The next era of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN has arrived! Peter is, shockingly, without a job and looking for gainful employment, but his job search is interrupted by a RAMPAGING RHINO who is but the tip of a sinister iceberg. What major Spider-Villain is working behind the scenes weaponizing other Spider-Villains including one we haven't seen in OVER SEVEN YEARS?! Also, what is that Goblin-free Norman Osborn up to anyway? Rated T In Shops: Apr 09, 2025 SRP: $5.99 FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 FANTASTIC FOUR/X-MEN #1 (Net)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240007

(W) Ryan North, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

In advance of Marvel's First Family arriving on the big screen this summer, Ryan North and Humberto Ramos craft an unusual story in which the FANTASTIC FOUR respond to a most unusual interdimensional summons! And on the eve of the birth of the ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN, there is one extra mutant in attendance. WHO is it? Only Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing can tell you! Plus, ANOTHER surprise! We're simply too good to you! Exclusive Original Material RATED T+

