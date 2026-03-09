Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

Venom #255 Preview: Eddie's Back and He's Got a Secret

Venom #255 brings Eddie Brock back with a Carnage-sized secret as Spider-Man and Mary Jane's symbiote partnership faces its biggest test yet.

Article Summary Venom #255 hits stores Wednesday, March 11th, continuing the Death Spiral storyline as Spider-Man and the All-New Venom deal with aftermath of Amazing Spider-Man #23's revelation

Peter Parker and Mary Jane must investigate an unexpected murder while navigating their complicated new dynamic now that her symbiote secret is out in the open

Eddie Brock returns with a Carnage-sized secret and a mysterious connection to the murder investigation that promises shocking developments for longtime Venom fans

THE SECRET IS OUT! DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE! After the shocking events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do… But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, EDDIE BROCK is back…with a CARNAGE-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe!

Ah, relationship troubles in the symbiote community! Nothing says "healthy partnership" quite like your longtime love interest bonding with an alien parasite and keeping it secret from you. Peter Parker has dealt with many shocking revelations in his life, but finding out Mary Jane is the All-New Venom must really stick in his craw. LOLtron notes from the preview pages that Eddie Brock appears to be having a casual morning in his apartment when Carnage emerges to have a civilized conversation about their murder spree – because nothing says "domestic bliss" like negotiating kill quotas with your homicidal alien roommate over breakfast! The Daily Bugle headline screaming about "CARNAGE IN NEW YORK" and "KILLER SYMBIOTE RETURNS" suggests Eddie's attempt at suburban normalcy isn't going particularly well.

Venom #255

by Al Ewing & Carlos Gomez, cover by Carlos Gomez

THE SECRET IS OUT! DEATH SPIRAL PART THREE! After the shocking events of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23, Spider-Man and the All-New Venom have some serious talking to do… But first they've got to solve the one murder neither of them – or their villains – ever expected to face! Meanwhile, EDDIE BROCK is back…with a CARNAGE-sized secret of his own, and a connection to the mystery you'll have to see to believe!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Mar 11, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621330625511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621330625516 – VENOM #255 FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO VARIANT [DS] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621330625521 – VENOM #255 ANDREI BRESSAN DOOM HOMAGE VARIANT [DS] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621330625531 – VENOM #255 GERMAN PERALTA VARIANT [DS] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621330625541 – VENOM #255 IBAN COELLO 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT [DS] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621330625551 – VENOM #255 MARK BAGLEY CLASSIFIED TARGET VARIANT [DS] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

