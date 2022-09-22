Victor LaValle & Jo Mi-Gyeong Crossover With Eve: Children Of The Moon

Not content to just launch new series this Fall at a pace that is only matched by the deluge of fall favourites hitting supermarket shelves, Boom Studios is also bringing back one of their hits from last year – Victor LaValle and Jo Mi-Gyeong's Eve.

The eco-apocalyptic coming-of-age series pulled down higher orders at FOC than Something Is Killing The Children #1 and Once & Future #1 and gave novelist LaValle a 430% jump on his previous creator-owned series, Destroyer. Then Eve #1 ended up selling out ahead of issue #2's going on sale while garnering rave reviews.

And all of that was before Victor LaValle went on to write one of the most acclaimed books in the X-Office at Marvel, Sabretooth and his novel Changeling was ordered straight to series by Apple TV starring Atlanta's LaKeith Stanfield. And from what I'm hearing that may not be the only Hollywood attention LaValle is receiving these days.

With LaValle's star continuing to rise in comics and beyond, is it possible that his and Mi-Gyeong's sequel – Eve: Children of the Moon – will get ordered higher than the previous series?

It certainly wouldn't surprise us. As we understand it, the first issue catches new readers up but also immediately starts dropping new reveals for fans of the first series. Especially since the issue includes a first appearance of an intriguing new rival character that looks to be rather important. What's more, I'm hearing it won't be the only first appearance in Eve: Children of the Moon, although technically the next one won't be a first, but rather an unexpected crossover appearance. Is LaValle trying to turn Eve into Boom's version of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover?

If retailers and fans want to find out, they'll need to pre-order copies of Eve: Children of the Moon #1 before it FOCs this coming Monday, September 26th.

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220270

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a perilous quest to protect what remained of humanity after a deadly virus outbreak… but the story doesn't end there! Eve, Eve's sister, and Wexler face new challenges, and a darkness from the past, in this exciting sequel series from award-winning author and lauded professor Victor LaValle (Sabretooth, Destroyer) and returning Eve artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). Perfect for fans of Little Monsters and What's The Furthest Place From Here, Eve: Children of the Moon continues to ask what kind of world are we leaving for our children? In Shops: Oct 19, 2022 SRP: $3.99