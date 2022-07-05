SCOOP: Marvel To Launch "Sabretooth & The Exiles" Later This Year

Bleeding Cool understands that Marvel Comics will be publishing a much-teased and anticipated Sabretooth & The Exiles comic book spinning out of the current Sabretooth series, renamed as Sabretooth: The Adversary in the upcoming collection. That series, by Victor LaValle, Leonard Kirk and Rain Beredo followed on from the -Men storyline that showed that the bloodthirsty mutant Sabretooth had been condemned to The Pit of Krakoa, for his crime of murdering humanity. They are Box, Oya, Melter, Nekra and Third Eye.

The series saw other people, also condemned to the Pit for their crimes against Krakoa, meeting up telepathically in a hell created by Sabretooth and his many personalities. Since then they have been planning their escape, manifesting themselves on the island of Krakoa using their combined gifts. Previous Exiles comic books from Marvel have focused on characters from other parallel dimensions banding together, this iteration of the team is made up of those who have been exiled from the mutant island of Krakoa and home for mutantkind on Earth.

Sabretooth & The Exiles will be published later this year and probably from the same creative team. Certainly Victor…

Sabretooth, Victor Creed, was created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne in Iron Fist #14 in 1977, a hairy clawed mutant with a healing factor, speed and strength, a natural opponent of Wolverine. He became a soldier of Krakoa until he killed a number of humans.

and in Iron Fist #14 in 1977, a hairy clawed mutant with a healing factor, speed and strength, a natural opponent of Wolverine. He became a soldier of Krakoa until he killed a number of humans. The current Box, Madison Jeffries, was created by John Byrne in Alpha Flight in 1984, and has the mutant ability to reshape plastic, metal, and glass to any shape desired. He also has the technopathic ability to mentally communicate with A.I., such as machines and robots.

in Alpha Flight in 1984, and has the mutant ability to reshape plastic, metal, and glass to any shape desired. He also has the technopathic ability to mentally communicate with A.I., such as machines and robots. Oya, or Idie Okonkwo first appeared in Uncanny X-Men created by Matt Fraction, Kieron Gillen and Whilce Portacio , one of the "Five Lights" group of mutants who manifested their abilities after the events of Second Coming. Idie has the mutant power of temperature manipulation which allows her to move heat from one area to another.

and , one of the "Five Lights" group of mutants who manifested their abilities after the events of Second Coming. Idie has the mutant power of temperature manipulation which allows her to move heat from one area to another. Melter first appears in Dark Reign: Young Avengers #1 in 2009 created by Paul Cornell and Mark Brooks, Christopher Colchiss recruited to lead the Young Masters, a teenage super team opposing the Young Avengers, a mutant with the power to "melt" matter.

and Christopher Colchiss recruited to lead the Young Masters, a teenage super team opposing the Young Avengers, a mutant with the power to "melt" matter. Nekra Sinclair was created by Steve Gerber and Ross Andru for Shanna the She-Devil in 1973. A mutant born with fangs and white skin, she has the power to increase her strength, endurance, and resistance to pain and injury by harnessing her violent emotions.

and for Shanna the She-Devil in 1973. A mutant born with fangs and white skin, she has the power to increase her strength, endurance, and resistance to pain and injury by harnessing her violent emotions. This Third Eye, a new one, was created by LaValle and Kirk for the series.The final issue of the Sabretooth mini-series is published tomorrow from Marvel Comics.

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Ryan Stegman

ALL THINGS MUST END…

…but how? Sabretooth has changed Krakoa but has Krakoa changed him? No one gets away clean in this story. And maybe there are fates even worse than the Pit.

