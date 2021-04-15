Eve #1 Outsells Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future

We've been telling you about award-winning novelist Victor LaValle's new series, Eve with Dark Crystal artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, since publisher Boom Studios announced it at this year's annual ComicsPRO conference.

But we never thought it would outsell the Final Order Cutoff orders for runaway smash-hit "Next Walking Dead", James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing the Children #1 or sales juggernaut Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora's Once & Future #1…

But as we understand it, that appears to be the case as orders for Eve shot up 85% from initial orders to when the final bell rang for final orders on Monday night landing the debut at just under 36,000 copies… higher than FOC orders for either of those hit series in 2019.

While Once & Future #1 and Something Is Killing the Children #1 both fueled enough reprints to join Boom's 50K club, only time will tell whether Eve will continue its hot streak and join this elite company.

And whether it's thanks to our tireless support of Eve… or because just ahead of this week's FOC, Marvel added LaValle to their X-Men writers group where he'll take on "a classic and beloved villain who has been on the island all along", looks like it's paying off for LaValle, Mi-Gyeong, and Boom.

What is indisputable for anyone who's been paying attention is that since 2019, we've seen Boom's numbers on their original series launches steadily increase as new readers and collectors jump on. As the audience for Boom's original series grows and grows, and sticks around from series to series, so have their orders.

Having the best-selling first issue since the launch of Jim Lee's WildC.A.T.s, Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1 with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, has certainly grown that audience exponentially. There must be traditionally "Marvel and DC-only" stores that have woken up to the sales potential in Boom's line-up… Remember, these orders are being placed after BRZRKR #1 has sold out and been allocated on second and third prints, sending the series to a massive fourth print.

All this sales heat has led to consistent sell-outs of first issues and beyond as retailers try to figure out how many Boom fans they have in their stores like with Ram V and Filipe Andrade's The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1, which is in stores next week on April 21st, but has already sold out and gone to second print ahead of on sale. And that's after The Many Deaths of Laila Starr was already Ram's highest-selling original ever.

The clearest sign of this trend has been the sales numbers for creators with multiple series at Boom like Maria Llovet jumping her sales from Heartbeat to Luna by 42% or Saladin Ahmed and Sami Kivela increasing their orders by 175% from Abbott to Abbott: 1973. But perhaps there's no better example than Victor LaValle himself whose sales levels jumped by a whopping 430% with Eve when compared to his previous Boom series Destroyer.

Which begs the question, what can Boom's heat in comic shops do for a creator with a long track record in the industry, and at the publisher, like Cullen Bunn? We'll find out next month when Bunn's reunion with his Bone Parish collaborator Jonas Scharf on Basilisk hits FOC…