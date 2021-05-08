Eve #1 Review: Brilliant Foreshadowing

With engrossingly strong visuals and a pitch-perfect plot, this debut science fiction title balances brilliant foreshadowing with deft characterization to deliver on every level. Eve #1 creates very strong emotional bonds and tension, and the reader gets everything they need to enjoy this engaging work.

Eve, as far as she knows, grew up with her father on an island, learning science and useful things while he worked as a researcher of some sort. When she wakes up, emerging from a suspended animation pod, and discovers that her memories were all implanted to help her get through what's next.

Victor LaValle's script here has enormous patience as it fleshes out the exposition for the protagonist and for the reader. The visuals from Jo Mi-Gyeong, Brittany Peer, and Andworld Design likewise present the claustrophobic futurescape with brisk color and excellent detail. Everything here worked well, especially framed by a wonderful narrative callback that's inspiring.

All around, this is strong, near-future work with its head aimed firmly at the sky. RATING: BUY.