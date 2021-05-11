TOLDJA: Eve #1 Sells Out Ahead of Issue #2 FOC

As we previously informed you, Boom Studios' Eve by award-winning novelist Victor LaValle and Dark Crystal artist Jo Mi-Gyeong was ordered up in a big way by comic shops. Now we're seeing signs that it's connecting with readers and collectors in the way that retailers bet it would.

We were also the first to tell you that Eve #1 was heading toward a sell out, which Boom just confirmed with a second printing announcement featuring a new cover by Jo Mi-Gyeong. Although let's be honest, second printings are commonplace these days with every publisher from Marvel to Image, and certainly Boom, announcing one per week at minimum.

But a second printing announcement isn't the only sign that Eve is heating up in the marketplace. Advance reviews have been almost universally glowing including one from our own Hannibal Tabu. And he can be really stingy with those.

And critics aren't the only ones responding to the release of this new creator-owned series with aftermarket activity on the debut issue catching some off guard. A copy of the 1-in-50 incentive cover by InHyuk Lee sold for $200 last week with other copies selling for $80, $100, and $140. Both the lower ratioed 1-in-10 and 1-in-25 incentives, while much more affordable, are selling above ratio is another good sign of interest from collectors. This put Eve #1 on Key Collector Comics' Trending 20 this week alongside fellow Boom title, Wynd, which James Tynion IV has been teasing big news about in his newsletter.

With both critics and collectors raving about Eve, it's not surprising that comic shop customers are picking up the first issue causing Regan Clem at Summit Comics & Games in Lansing, Michigan to note it almost made their Top 10 in weekly sales during a week where the competition included Batman/Fortnite, Batman, Heroes Reborn, and Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters alongside other industry heavy hitters.

Why are we talking about this now? Well, Eve #2 is up on FOC for retailers this week. And while the first issue introduced us to the main character Eve and her robotic/teddy bear companion, Wexler, along with setting up the premise for the series, the second issue will give us our first look at the environmentally-ravaged world and what remains of humanity within it. In other words, the real adventure starts here. Will retailers account for the momentum building behind this latest Boom series? Or will they cut orders significantly as most do on second issues, leaving them (and readers) in a potential lurch when the second issue releases on June 9th?

Eve #2 FOCs this coming Monday, May 17th along with Eve #1 second printing for those paying attention. Cover above…