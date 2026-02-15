Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: lorenzo de felici, Red Roots, Void rivals

Void Rivals' Co-Creator Lorenzo De Felici Launches Red Roots at Image

Void Rivals and Oblivion Song's co-creator Lorenzo De Felici launches his new comic book series Red Roots at Image Comics in April 2026

Lorenzo De Felici is an Italian comic book artist, writer, and creator, whose early work included notable Italian titles such as Dylan Dog and Drakka. He transitioned to international projects, including Infinity 8 and contributions to anthologies like Creepshow, but gained major recognition as the artist and co-creator alongside writer Robert Kirkman of Oblivion Song, a science-fiction horror series published by Image Comics/Skybound starting in 2018. It ran for 36 issues until 2022, when he crerated his own series from Image Comics, Kroma. He has since collaborated again with Kirkman, co-creating Void Rivals, launched in 2023, which kicked off the Energon Universe, a shared continuity that ties into Transformers and G.I. Joe reboots. And in April 2026, he is creating another new series from Image Comics, Red Roots, about a professional killer teamsed with a high school teacher. "You don't know what you're stepping into. Red Roots will take you places," said de Felici.

Lorenzo De Felici posted on social media "CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG – and it's rubbing on some dead head! RED ROOTS is the name of my latest project and issue #1 is gonna be out on April 22nd 2026! Save the date – FOC March the 30th! Like for Kroma I'm writing, drawing and coloring the whole thing, and it's difficult to convey the excitement I'm feeling about it. Can't wait to tell you more about it, but most of all, I can't wait for you to READ IT! Also, did I mention that this first issue it's going to be 48 PAGES??! WHAAAT!?"

RED ROOTS #1

2026-04-22 | 48 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $4.99 US

The lives of a professional killer and a high school teacher are bound by a terrifying, mysterious force.

STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI

