Posted in: Comics | Tagged: LGBTQ, london, murugiah, paul gravett, Queer As Comics, Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration, Quention Blake

Walking Round The Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, Open In London

Walking around The Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration on its first day of opening in London, with Paul Gravett and MURUGIAH

Article Summary Walking round the newly opened Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration in Clerkenwell, exploring its bright three-floor spaces.

Paul Gravett talks through Queer as Comics, the major Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration exhibition on queer comic-making.

MURUGIAH discusses Ever Feel Like…, a vivid Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration show inspired by identity, film and pop culture.

Inside the Quentin Blake Centre For Illustration: café conversations, building history, architecture and a free comic for visitors.

I am sitting writing this in the cafe at the newly opened Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration today in London's Clerkenwell district, close to Angel Islington and King's Cross Station and with a row of Boris bike cycle docks at the end of the street. I was invited to have a walk around, so I have taken you with me, looking at all three floors and having a lovely chat with Paul Gravett about his Queer As Comics exhibition, which will be here until the end of next year.

And I then also had a chat with artist MURUGIAH about his own exhibition here,



It's a wonderfully light and bright building, and as well as talking to arts and culture hacks in the cafe, there are also steam engine and architecture writers, fascinated to see what was done with this building. We were joined for a cuppa by the architect Tim Ronalds who gave more history of this vuilding, his hiostory wioth the New River, water pumps, diverting nature's elements and how technology has changed things… Here's a gallery of what else to expect across the three floors… and the free comic you get as well.

Quentin Blake: Performance, at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 1st of April 2027

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of Roald Dahl and David Walliams . iT will chart the beloved artist's depiction of theatre through illustration, encompassing circus, panto, Greek comedy and Shakespearean drama. It will cover everything from his early career illustrating opening night performances to accompany theatre reviews, including Laurence Olivier 's iconic turn in The Entertainer (1957), to the pantomime inspiration for Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile (1978). Beyond children's books, Quentin has illustrated the work of Ancient Greek, Elizabethan and modern playwrights, including William Shakespeare and Samuel Beckett . Quentin's own works Angelo (1970) and Clown (1965) feature, as well as his illustrations from Punch magazine. One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds.

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of and . iT will chart the beloved artist's depiction of theatre through illustration, encompassing circus, panto, Greek comedy and Shakespearean drama. It will cover everything from his early career illustrating opening night performances to accompany theatre reviews, including 's iconic turn in The Entertainer (1957), to the pantomime inspiration for Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile (1978). Beyond children's books, Quentin has illustrated the work of Ancient Greek, Elizabethan and modern playwrights, including and . Quentin's own works Angelo (1970) and Clown (1965) feature, as well as his illustrations from Punch magazine. One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds. Queer as Comics , at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 4th of November

The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons, including Tove Jansson , David Shenton , Rupert Kinnard , Alison Bechdel and Tom of Finland . Curated by renowned comics specialist Paul Gravett , Queer as Comics will chronicle the significance of comics for queer art and literature over the past 80 years. Highlights include: the UK's first published gay comic strip: a 1969 parody of James Bond – James Blond as the "randy dandy with the handy pandy"; works by Rupert Kinnard , creator of the 'Brown Bomber' – the first gay Black superhero; and Jansson's Moomin cartoon strip for London Evening News with characters based on herself and her lesbian community. The first recurring queer-coded characters to appear in a mainstream British news publication are attributed to Jansson. Curator Paul Gravett says, "Comics have a long tradition of being subversive: neither art nor literature, but using both to make their messages captivate readers. Under the radar, comics lend themselves perfectly to queer themes as brilliantly showcased in the exhibition." Queer as Comics is supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a Donor Advised Fund, held at The Prism Charitable Trust. BSL interpretation for Queer as Comics has been awarded by the Exhibitions Group. It has been created by guest curator Paul Gravett and supported by an Advisory Board panel.

, The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons, including , , , and . Curated by renowned comics specialist , Queer as Comics will chronicle the significance of comics for queer art and literature over the past 80 years. Highlights include: the UK's first published gay comic strip: a 1969 parody of James Bond – James Blond as the "randy dandy with the handy pandy"; works by , creator of the 'Brown Bomber' – the first gay Black superhero; and Jansson's Moomin cartoon strip for London Evening News with characters based on herself and her lesbian community. The first recurring queer-coded characters to appear in a mainstream British news publication are attributed to Jansson. Curator says, "Comics have a long tradition of being subversive: neither art nor literature, but using both to make their messages captivate readers. Under the radar, comics lend themselves perfectly to queer themes as brilliantly showcased in the exhibition." Queer as Comics is supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a Donor Advised Fund, held at The Prism Charitable Trust. BSL interpretation for Queer as Comics has been awarded by the Exhibitions Group. It has been created by guest curator and supported by an Advisory Board panel. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 31st of August

.A kaleidoscopic exploration of identity through vibrant prints, paintings and sketches inspired by Hollywood film, sci-fi and 2000s era pop-punk and will immerse visitors into the British-Sri Lankan illustrator and designer's world. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… is supported using public funding by The National Lottery through Arts Council England, with major support by the Bagri Foundation, and sponsored by Procreate.

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