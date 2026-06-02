Posted in: Comics | Tagged: london, quentin blake, Things To Do In London If You Like Comics

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In June 2026 – Quentin Blake

London! Opening of the Quentin Blake Centre of Illustration in Clerkenwell, signings at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet, and comics-as-therapy workshops in Lewisham.

This is Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for June 2026, bang on time this month. If you are tired of comics in London, you are tired of life! And this month sees the grand opening of the Quentin Blake Centre of Illustration over in Clerkenwell (press launch today!) as well as signings at Gosh Comics and Forbidden Planet in Soho and Covent Garden, talks at Waterstones Piccadilly, and comic books as healing therapy over in Lewisham.

Tuesday, 2nd of June

Quentin Centre Centre Of Illustration Press Showing, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell,

Thursday, 4th of June

Anxietyland Signing With Gemma Correll at Gosh Comics, Berwick St, Soho, 6-7pm .

We're extremely excited about Anxietyland by Gemma Correll! A heartfelt journey through Gemma's struggles with mental health that is full of uproarious humour. To celebrate, we're hosting a signing with Gemma.You can order a signed copy of the book by clicking the link here!

. We're extremely excited about Anxietyland by Gemma Correll! A heartfelt journey through Gemma's struggles with mental health that is full of uproarious humour. To celebrate, we're hosting a signing with Gemma.You can order a signed copy of the book by clicking the link here! Troopers , Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go

Friday, 5th of June

Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration Grand Opening, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell

,Quentin Blake unveiled a brand new mural at the Quentin Blake Centre for Illustration. To celebrate the opening, the Centre will give away free exhibition tickets to the first 50 people to creatively illustrate an official voucher collected on-site on opening day. As part of the Queer As Comics exhibition, the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration commissioned and published a new 16-page comic book with contributions from the Advisory Board and Paul Gravett. Inside the cover by Leo Fox, there are comics by Seena Shamsavari , Leo Fox, Rachael House and Ollie Hicks, plus text commentaries by Clare Barlow, director of the People's History Museum in Manchester, and Gravett. Free with admission.

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 6th of June

Danny Earls signing copies of Superman: Father Of Tomorrow #1 at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 1-2pm

at the Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 1-2pm Graphic Novels: Publishing, Black History and Movies, Fulham Palace, 2-5pm

How Black history is affecting mainstream media via self-published graphic novels based on real ancient and modern African stories 1960s comics are now being used to create 21st century, billion dollar movies like X Men, Captain America and Superman. This special presentation will look at how African/Caribbean-centred graphic novels and modern technology are re-telling amazing true stories and setting up their own Black-centred universes to be transposed into exciting visual media.

How Black history is affecting mainstream media via self-published graphic novels based on real ancient and modern African stories 1960s comics are now being used to create 21st century, billion dollar movies like X Men, Captain America and Superman. This special presentation will look at how African/Caribbean-centred graphic novels and modern technology are re-telling amazing true stories and setting up their own Black-centred universes to be transposed into exciting visual media. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Wednesday, 10th of June

Fundamentals of Cartooning with Mads Horwath. Runway East Shoreditch, 5.30-8.30pm

Learn the fundamentals of cartooning from a professional perspective in a small setting! This workshop will focus on using observational skills and critical thinking to understand how to extrapolate humor from life, then put pen to paper! Over the course of two hours, each student will get one on one time with Mads and learn how to create a standard for their work. The workshop is not about being the perfect artist, but about the art of rhetoric in cartooning. After this workshop, students will have direct access to the instructor to get personal feedback on their work. This will be a small class so that everyone can get attention. Since this is around dinner time, I will recommend you bring some food but I will provide veg and hummus

Runway East Shoreditch, 5.30-8.30pm Learn the fundamentals of cartooning from a professional perspective in a small setting! This workshop will focus on using observational skills and critical thinking to understand how to extrapolate humor from life, then put pen to paper! Over the course of two hours, each student will get one on one time with Mads and learn how to create a standard for their work. The workshop is not about being the perfect artist, but about the art of rhetoric in cartooning. After this workshop, students will have direct access to the instructor to get personal feedback on their work. This will be a small class so that everyone can get attention. Since this is around dinner time, I will recommend you bring some food but I will provide veg and hummus Reads, Gosh Comics monthly after hours comics reading group, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

If you don't already know, we've been running a comics reading group for some time now. Once a month on a Wednesday evening, the shop closes its doors and welcomes the reading group in for an evening discussion of one of our favourite comic books. Reads is free to attend and welcome to all! You simply need to turn up on the night. The reading group are a friendly bunch and always welcome new members. With the second volume releasing later this year, this is a perfect time to check out this series! We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday 10th June, from 7pm, and hope to see some new faces! You can order a copy of Anzuelo from our website by clicking the link here.

Thursday, 11th of June

Bleed Ink Launch Party With CROM, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, we're publishing a series of sketchbooks with some of our favourite artists, those who have an important history to the shop and with some knockout artwork that we want to showcase. Our first sketchbook, BLEED INK, was made in conjunction with someone who satisfies all of the above, the incredible artist CROM, the artist behind one of our top selling comics, Birdking!" Click here.

As part of our 40th anniversary celebrations, we're publishing a series of sketchbooks with some of our favourite artists, those who have an important history to the shop and with some knockout artwork that we want to showcase. Our first sketchbook, BLEED INK, was made in conjunction with someone who satisfies all of the above, the incredible artist CROM, the artist behind one of our top selling comics, Birdking!" Click here. Limbo Launch Party With Ferry Gouw, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

We're thrilled to announce a launch party with the astounding artist Ferry Gouw! Ferry will be launching his brand new Breakdown Press book, Limbo."Super weird like a crazy fever dream. I liked it and it stuck with me."- Zadie Smith. Click here.

We're thrilled to announce a launch party with the astounding artist Ferry Gouw! Ferry will be launching his brand new Breakdown Press book, Limbo."Super weird like a crazy fever dream. I liked it and it stuck with me."- Zadie Smith. Click here. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds.

Friday, 12th of June

Healing Panels: Co-create Comics as a Self-care Approach, Lewisham Arthouse, Opening Reception, 5–9pm, Free

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences. The exhibition presents a series of single-panel comics co-created by artist-researcher Jiahao Ji (Jill) with people who have lived experience of mental health challenges and neurodivergent experiences, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD and autism. Developed through previous workshops with Mind in Kingston, the works use visual metaphor and drawing to give form to personal experiences and open up new ways of expressing them, and understanding them. Alongside the comics, the exhibition includes a visual academic publication introducing Ji's method, and a graphic novel documenting the co-creation process. Together, these works explore how comics, storytelling and visual metaphor can offer an accessible approach to everyday self-care. Through the exhibition and workshops, Healing Panels creates a welcoming, enjoyable and creative programme for Lewisham's local communities and wider audiences, while opening up conversations between artists, art therapists, local organisations and communities. Four live participatory workshops will welcome members of the public to explore comics as a gentle and accessible form of self-care, reflection and creative expression. Open to all, the workshops offer a supportive space for people who may be navigating mental health challenges, as well as anyone interested in using drawing and storytelling to reflect on personal experience. Led by Jiahao Ji with art therapist Kavisha Dharia (Art Psychotherapist HCPC) and invited comic artists, each session will guide participants in creating their own short visual narratives. All materials are provided, and no previous drawing experience is needed. Booking essential. We recommend booking two sessions if you can, as this will give you more time to develop your comic and experience the full creative process. You are also very welcome to attend just one session. The exhibition and public programme are curated by Catherine Li and take place at Lewisham Arthouse from 12–22 June, open daily from 12–6pm. This programme is generously supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Programme includes: Physical exhibition of co-created single-panel comics, 4 x participatory comic-making workshops, Visual academic publication by Jiahao Ji, Graphic novel documenting the co-creation process, Online exhibition of selected workshop outcomes after the exhibition finishes, with participants' consent

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences. The exhibition presents a series of single-panel comics co-created by artist-researcher Jiahao Ji (Jill) with people who have lived experience of mental health challenges and neurodivergent experiences, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD and autism. Developed through previous workshops with Mind in Kingston, the works use visual metaphor and drawing to give form to personal experiences and open up new ways of expressing them, and understanding them. Alongside the comics, the exhibition includes a visual academic publication introducing Ji's method, and a graphic novel documenting the co-creation process. Together, these works explore how comics, storytelling and visual metaphor can offer an accessible approach to everyday self-care. Through the exhibition and workshops, Healing Panels creates a welcoming, enjoyable and creative programme for Lewisham's local communities and wider audiences, while opening up conversations between artists, art therapists, local organisations and communities. Four live participatory workshops will welcome members of the public to explore comics as a gentle and accessible form of self-care, reflection and creative expression. Open to all, the workshops offer a supportive space for people who may be navigating mental health challenges, as well as anyone interested in using drawing and storytelling to reflect on personal experience. Led by Jiahao Ji with art therapist Kavisha Dharia (Art Psychotherapist HCPC) and invited comic artists, each session will guide participants in creating their own short visual narratives. All materials are provided, and no previous drawing experience is needed. Booking essential. We recommend booking two sessions if you can, as this will give you more time to develop your comic and experience the full creative process. You are also very welcome to attend just one session. The exhibition and public programme are curated by Catherine Li and take place at Lewisham Arthouse from 12–22 June, open daily from 12–6pm. This programme is generously supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Programme includes: Physical exhibition of co-created single-panel comics, 4 x participatory comic-making workshops, Visual academic publication by Jiahao Ji, Graphic novel documenting the co-creation process, Online exhibition of selected workshop outcomes after the exhibition finishes, with participants' consent Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 13th of June

Healing Panels: Co-create Comics as a Self-care Approach, Lewisham Arthouse, Workshop 2–4pm, Free

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences.

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences. OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Sunday 14th June

Healing Panels: Co-create Comics as a Self-care Approach, Lewisham Arthouse, Workshop 2–4pm, Free

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences.

Thursday, 18th of June

Maggie Stiefvater in conversation at Waterstones Piccadilly, 6.30pm.

Join us for a very exciting evening with bestselling YA author Maggie Stiefvater to celebrate The Raven Boys Graphic novel and upcoming The Dream Thieves graphic novel release. Maggie Steifvater is the bestselling author many novels including the Shiver trilogy, The Raven Cycle and her adult debut The Listeners. Her bestselling The Raven Boys book was adapted into a graphic novel in 2025, and the second book in the series The Dream Thieves is set to be released in graphic novel format in August this year. Based on the YA bestseller by Maggie Stiefvater, this pulsating graphic novel combines magic, found family and romance as Blue Sargent follows the privileged students of the title on the quest to find the burial place of a legendary Welsh king. Please note: Book and Ticket options includes a copy of The Raven Boys Graphic Novel (RRP: £25)

Friday, 19th of June

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 20th of June

Sunday 21st June

Healing Panels: Co-create Comics as a Self-care Approach, Lewisham Arthouse, Workshop 2–4pm, Free

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences.

Wednesday, 25th of June

Comica Social Club, new venue, The Lion and Unicorn pub inside Waterloo Station, 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends.

Thursday, 25th of June

Buuza!! Launch Party With Shazleen Khan, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, 7-9pm

Buuza!! – the webcomic from Shazleen Khan is getting an official publication from Abrams and its artist Shazleen has a launch party for the first volume. Shazleen has drawn us some sketchcards to accompany the book too which you can pre-order by clicking the link here.

Buuza!! – the webcomic from Shazleen Khan is getting an official publication from Abrams and its artist Shazleen has a launch party for the first volume. Shazleen has drawn us some sketchcards to accompany the book too which you can pre-order by clicking the link here. MarkMakerz IRL: Alternative Life Drawing Q2, Proposition Studios – Studio 110, Bethnal Green – 6-8.30pm

Wumi "Wumzum" Olaosebikan brings you life drawing, with a twist! Expect music, art tips and a creative experience, we want to build a fun, vibrant community, so don't expect your typical silent sketch session. Each session will be focused around a (clothed) Life Model who will feature a range of poses throughout. The idea is to upskill and focus on form. You can do this however you like, with from pens, paints, poscas, or procreate! This session is open to all creatives, so feel free to stick to your preferred discipline or come and experiment with new ones. So come along and get involved, we look forward to welcoming you! MarkMakerz are a London-based creative collective, predominantly made up of illustrators from diverse backgrounds.

Friday, 26th of June

Drink and Draw , Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm

, Gosh Comics/Royal George, Soho, from 7pm Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, Islington

"If you are interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 27th of June

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

Quentin Blake: Performance, at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 1st of April 2027

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of Roald Dahl and David Walliams . iT will chart the beloved artist's depiction of theatre through illustration, encompassing circus, panto, Greek comedy and Shakespearean drama. It will cover everything from his early career illustrating opening night performances to accompany theatre reviews, including Laurence Olivier 's iconic turn in The Entertainer (1957), to the pantomime inspiration for Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile (1978). Beyond children's books, Quentin has illustrated the work of Ancient Greek, Elizabethan and modern playwrights, including William Shakespeare and Samuel Beckett . Quentin's own works Angelo (1970) and Clown (1965) feature, as well as his illustrations from Punch magazine. One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds.

Over a hundred original and rarely-seen drawings in the exhibition, showcasing the theatrical influences of the illustrator, best known for illustrating the works of and . iT will chart the beloved artist's depiction of theatre through illustration, encompassing circus, panto, Greek comedy and Shakespearean drama. It will cover everything from his early career illustrating opening night performances to accompany theatre reviews, including 's iconic turn in The Entertainer (1957), to the pantomime inspiration for Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile (1978). Beyond children's books, Quentin has illustrated the work of Ancient Greek, Elizabethan and modern playwrights, including and . Quentin's own works Angelo (1970) and Clown (1965) feature, as well as his illustrations from Punch magazine. One of Quentin's most recent illustration projects will be on public display for the first time: nearly 40 depictions of Macbeth characters as birds. Queer as Comics , at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 4th of November

The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons, including Tove Jansson , David Shenton , Rupert Kinnard , Alison Bechdel and Tom of Finland . Curated by renowned comics specialist Paul Gravett , Queer as Comics will chronicle the significance of comics for queer art and literature over the past 80 years. Highlights include: the UK's first published gay comic strip: a 1969 parody of James Bond – James Blond as the "randy dandy with the handy pandy"; works by Rupert Kinnard , creator of the 'Brown Bomber' – the first gay Black superhero; and Jansson's Moomin cartoon strip for London Evening News with characters based on herself and her lesbian community. The first recurring queer-coded characters to appear in a mainstream British news publication are attributed to Jansson. Curator Paul Gravett says, "Comics have a long tradition of being subversive: neither art nor literature, but using both to make their messages captivate readers. Under the radar, comics lend themselves perfectly to queer themes as brilliantly showcased in the exhibition." Queer as Comics is supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a Donor Advised Fund, held at The Prism Charitable Trust. BSL interpretation for Queer as Comics has been awarded by the Exhibitions Group. It has been created by guest curator Paul Gravett and supported by an Advisory Board panel.

, The first major exhibition on queer comic-making in the UK, depicts for the first time here, stories of fantasy, identity and resistance told across time by queer comic-makers. Spanning the 1940s to the present day, this first major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ comic-making in the UK will feature rarely displayed original artwork from comics, strip cartoons, graphic novels and zines. Most artworks are on display for the first time ever, with over 60 artists featured, ranging from underground creators to influential icons, including , , , and . Curated by renowned comics specialist , Queer as Comics will chronicle the significance of comics for queer art and literature over the past 80 years. Highlights include: the UK's first published gay comic strip: a 1969 parody of James Bond – James Blond as the "randy dandy with the handy pandy"; works by , creator of the 'Brown Bomber' – the first gay Black superhero; and Jansson's Moomin cartoon strip for London Evening News with characters based on herself and her lesbian community. The first recurring queer-coded characters to appear in a mainstream British news publication are attributed to Jansson. Curator says, "Comics have a long tradition of being subversive: neither art nor literature, but using both to make their messages captivate readers. Under the radar, comics lend themselves perfectly to queer themes as brilliantly showcased in the exhibition." Queer as Comics is supported by Cockayne Grants for the Arts, a Donor Advised Fund, held at The Prism Charitable Trust. BSL interpretation for Queer as Comics has been awarded by the Exhibitions Group. It has been created by guest curator and supported by an Advisory Board panel. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… at the Quentin Blake Centre Of Illustration, 1 Myddelton Passage, Clerkenwell, from 5th of June until 31st of August

.A kaleidoscopic exploration of identity through vibrant prints, paintings and sketches inspired by Hollywood film, sci-fi and 2000s era pop-punk and will immerse visitors into the British-Sri Lankan illustrator and designer's world. MURUGIAH: Ever Feel Like… is supported using public funding by The National Lottery through Arts Council England, with major support by the Bagri Foundation, and sponsored by Procreate.

Healing Panels: Co-create Comics as a Self-care Approach, Lewisham Arthouse, 12-5pm, Free, 12th-22nd June

A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences. The exhibition presents a series of single-panel comics co-created by artist-researcher Jiahao Ji (Jill) with people who have lived experience of mental health challenges and neurodivergent experiences, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD and autism. Developed through previous workshops with Mind in Kingston, the works use visual metaphor and drawing to give form to personal experiences and open up new ways of expressing them, and understanding them. Alongside the comics, the exhibition includes a visual academic publication introducing Ji's method, and a graphic novel documenting the co-creation process. Together, these works explore how comics, storytelling and visual metaphor can offer an accessible approach to everyday self-care. Through the exhibition and workshops, Healing Panels creates a welcoming, enjoyable and creative programme for Lewisham's local communities and wider audiences, while opening up conversations between artists, art therapists, local organisations and communities. Four live participatory workshops will welcome members of the public to explore comics as a gentle and accessible form of self-care, reflection and creative expression. Open to all, the workshops offer a supportive space for people who may be navigating mental health challenges, as well as anyone interested in using drawing and storytelling to reflect on personal experience. Led by Jiahao Ji with art therapist Kavisha Dharia (Art Psychotherapist HCPC) and invited comic artists, each session will guide participants in creating their own short visual narratives. All materials are provided, and no previous drawing experience is needed. Booking essential. We recommend booking two sessions if you can, as this will give you more time to develop your comic and experience the full creative process. You are also very welcome to attend just one session. The exhibition and public programme are curated by Catherine Li and take place at Lewisham Arthouse from 12–22 June, open daily from 12–6pm. This programme is generously supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Programme includes: Physical exhibition of co-created single-panel comics, 4 x participatory comic-making workshops, Visual academic publication by Jiahao Ji, Graphic novel documenting the co-creation process, Online exhibition of selected workshop outcomes after the exhibition finishes, with participants' consent

Lewisham Arthouse, 12-5pm, Free, 12th-22nd June A free public exhibition and workshop programme exploring how comics, visual metaphor and art therapy can support self-care, reflection and the expression of mental health experiences. The exhibition presents a series of single-panel comics co-created by artist-researcher Jiahao Ji (Jill) with people who have lived experience of mental health challenges and neurodivergent experiences, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD and autism. Developed through previous workshops with Mind in Kingston, the works use visual metaphor and drawing to give form to personal experiences and open up new ways of expressing them, and understanding them. Alongside the comics, the exhibition includes a visual academic publication introducing Ji's method, and a graphic novel documenting the co-creation process. Together, these works explore how comics, storytelling and visual metaphor can offer an accessible approach to everyday self-care. Through the exhibition and workshops, Healing Panels creates a welcoming, enjoyable and creative programme for Lewisham's local communities and wider audiences, while opening up conversations between artists, art therapists, local organisations and communities. Four live participatory workshops will welcome members of the public to explore comics as a gentle and accessible form of self-care, reflection and creative expression. Open to all, the workshops offer a supportive space for people who may be navigating mental health challenges, as well as anyone interested in using drawing and storytelling to reflect on personal experience. Led by Jiahao Ji with art therapist Kavisha Dharia (Art Psychotherapist HCPC) and invited comic artists, each session will guide participants in creating their own short visual narratives. All materials are provided, and no previous drawing experience is needed. Booking essential. We recommend booking two sessions if you can, as this will give you more time to develop your comic and experience the full creative process. You are also very welcome to attend just one session. The exhibition and public programme are curated by Catherine Li and take place at Lewisham Arthouse from 12–22 June, open daily from 12–6pm. This programme is generously supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England. Programme includes: Physical exhibition of co-created single-panel comics, 4 x participatory comic-making workshops, Visual academic publication by Jiahao Ji, Graphic novel documenting the co-creation process, Online exhibition of selected workshop outcomes after the exhibition finishes, with participants' consent Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond until 5th July, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

This display showcases a selection of pieces from our latest Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond. Through his use of colour and satire, this sci-fi comic explores the themes of politics and societal life. Pick up merchandise from Evan and our other Cartoonists in Residence in our shop or online. This project supporting neurodivergent young artists is generously funded by the John Lyon's Foundation.

until 5th July, Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho. This display showcases a selection of pieces from our latest Young Cartoonist in Residence Evan Bond. Through his use of colour and satire, this sci-fi comic explores the themes of politics and societal life. Pick up merchandise from Evan and our other Cartoonists in Residence in our shop or online. This project supporting neurodivergent young artists is generously funded by the John Lyon's Foundation. Does my head look BIG in this? The art of portrait caricature u ntil 5th July, Cartoon Museum. Wells Street, Noho.

Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

ntil 5th July, Cartoon Museum. Wells Street, Noho. Provocative, insightful, and rude, the caricaturist hilariously reflects the society we live in, who we choose to vote for, and the personalities we celebrate. Visitors are invited to celebrate the art of portrait caricature from its origins in Renaissance Italy to its outrageous Golden Age in 18th century England and into its popularity in the present day. This exhibition is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players.

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