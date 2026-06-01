Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Joe Matt, peepshow

Joe Matt's Complete Peepshow in Fantagraphics August 2026 Solicits

Joe Matt's Complete Peepshow in Fantagraphics August 2026 Solicits alongside Quacky from Jim Woodring and Roy from Gilbert & Natalia Hernandez

Article Summary Joe Matt's Complete Peepshow headlines Fantagraphics' August 2026 solicits with all 15 issues collected in hardcover.

The definitive Joe Matt's Complete Peepshow adds restored facsimiles, archive material, and a Diana Schutz afterword.

Fantagraphics' August 2026 lineup also includes Jim Woodring's Quacky, Roy #2, and Raquelle Jac's Bimbo Agitprop.

More August 2026 highlights feature Uncle Scrooge, Prince Valiant Vol. 31, and Keith Bendis' Grifters, Floaters and Punks.

Joe Matt was an American cartoonist and graphic novelist, best known for his brutally honest, autobiographical comic series Peepshow, which started as one-page diary strips in 1987 and evolved into a comic book series. published irregularly by Drawn & Quarterly after an initial Kitchen Sink Press collection. It ran for 14 issues from 1992 to 2006, with a posthumous #15 released in 2024. completed with inking help from Chester Brown after Joe Matt was reportedly found dead at his drawing desk in hisLos Angeles home from a heart attack. A new Peepshow #15 was later released posthumously. It was an inspiration for many and not just in comic books as Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the HBO TV show Succession, named his first TV show, Peep Show, on Channel 4. after it. And now, as part of Fantagraphics' August 2026 solicits and solicitations, they are going to collect all the Peepshow there will ever be in one hardcover for the first time, with each issue as a facsimile of the original…as well as Quacky from Jim Woodring, more Uncle Scrooge and Prince Valiant collections, Bimbo Agitprop from Raquelle Jac, a new Roy from Gilbert and Natalia Hernandez, and Grifters, Floaters And Punks from Keith Bendis …

PEEPSHOW HC (MR)

(W/A/CA) Joe Matt

Few comic book series can claim to have influenced a generation of cartoonists, comics fans, and comedians the way Joe Matt's Peepshow did during its fourteen issues from 1992 to 2006. With an often alarming and always hilarious compulsion to confess, Matt found no aspect of his life that wasn't more grist for the humor mill: his dysfunctional (and sometimes abusive) relationships, his Catholic repression, his horrible social skills, his addiction to pornography, his masturbation habits, etc. Yes, the character Joe Matt was usually an insufferable outsider, but in the hands of Joe Matt the writer/artist, his life was depicted with an eye and ear for human folly that rivalled R. Crumb, as well as an entertainer's instinct and sense of comedic timing to rival Larry David, and it made Peepshow one of the most essential reads of its era. This book collects for the first time the entire original fourteen-issue series in one hardcover volume, as well as the posthumously-published fifteenth issue from 2024 (detailing Matt's move to Los Angeles in 2003 to pursue an ill-fated HBO adaptation of his work), each presented as painstakingly-restored facsimiles of the original issues. This definitive Joe Matt collection also includes other art and ephemera from the artist's personal archives, including a hand-written introduction to a complete Peepshow collection that at the time was purely hypothetical and was only discovered after his death in 2023. Peepshow is rounded out with an insightful afterword by Diana Schutz, the Will Eisner Hall of Fame comics writer and editor, and longtime friend of Matt's (and sister of Trish, Matt's ex-girlfriend and key player in Peepshow's cast).

$49.99 8/12/2026

QUACKY TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Jim Woodring

Jim Woodring has been drawing the otherworldly, allegorical adventures of his cartoon Everycreature, Frank, for three and a half decades. These stories are a singular rarity in the comics form — both bone-chillingly physical in their depictions of Frank's travails and profoundly metaphysical at the same time. Not since George Herriman's Krazy Kat has the comics language been so exquisitely distilled into pure, revelatory aesthetic expression. With Quacky, Woodring adopts the format of 1930s Big Little Books to deliver a text story with illustrations, in which the typically nonplussed Frank's reactions are told to us explicitly, through narration and his own thoughts. Frank is buffeted by generosity, anguished to see how loving friends perceive him, distraught by the process of aging and physical transformation in a beloved pet, delighted by nature and physical experiences shared with others, and ultimately sees a path toward radical acceptance in the face of trauma. Frank cast regulars Pupshaw, Pushpaw and Manhog are here, along with new entries to Frank's world of the Unifactor. And, in a backup feature, we meet a cast of toontown pigs in a story that undercuts the kiddie book format: "Hoggy Goes Hogwild." Cunningham, the clever pig who helps all his friends, and his confirmed fiancée, Porceline, are called on to assist local pal Hoggy – who turns out to have gone on a violent crime spree, presaging a possible psychotic break. Jim Woodring is back, and no two worlds wouldn't be the same without him.

$19.99 8/12/2026

UNCLE SCROOGE HC CLAN MCDUCK STORIES AND GLORIES

(W) Alessandro Gatti, Kari Korhonen, Giulia Lomurno, Gianmarco Paraggio (A/CA) Kari Korhonen

For generations, Scrooge McDuck's biggest fans have studied and saved classic comics by Carl Barks and Don Rosa—striving to learn about Scrooge's past in Scotland and his canny, courageous Clan McDuck. Now, for the first time, Scrooge presents (and co-stars in!) adventures starring his epic ancestors, created by fan-favorite international comics talents! In "The Lost Months of Swamphole McDuck," Scrooge's most mysterious ancestor joins the outlaws of Sherwood Forest… as a hostage! In "The Double Life of Molly Mallard," Scrooge's theatre-girl grandma battles Glasgow's richest crook—then "Matey McDuck, Corsair" faces fiendish Flameheart Glomgold on the high seas! In "For King and Bonnie Scotland," Scrooge even learns how the knightly Sir Eider McDuck became Scotland's king until scandal brought him down… in less than a day. And more—much, much more!

$39.99 8/12/2026

BIMBO AGITPROP TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Raquelle Jac

Bimbo Agitprop captures the reality of growing up in West Texas in the early 21st century, through Satanic Panics, Y2K, a recession, abusive parents, shitty men, identity-centric politics, and woke/anti-woke pendulum swings. Reflective of the author's era (born in the late 1990s) of hyperindividualist over-sharing of late 2010s internet, while being firmly grounded in the unfiltered, handmade, radically anti-establishment art of the 1960s underground comix, Raquelle Jac keeps her wounds fresh and open to both remember the past and protect herself in the future. At turns explicit, hilarious, profane, and defiant, Bimbo Agitprop is both an act of self-preservation and a call to arms. Jac boldly embraces frivolity, "bimboism," comedy, memory, and storytelling to interrogate reality in the 2020s, ping-ponging among relationships, psychedelic trips, good sex, bad sex, romance, and trauma. Her dense, obsessive pages read like a manifesto, announcing the arrival of a remarkable new voice in comics.

$34.99 8/5/2026

PRINCE VALIANT HC VOL 31 1997-1998 (MR)

(W) Hal Foster, John Cullen Murphy, Cullen Murphy (A) Hal Foster, John Cullen Murphy, Cullen Murphy (CA) Hal Foster

On its sixtieth anniversary, the strip looks back on Prince Valiant's eventful life as many threads begin to come together in a climactic and fateful series of events that will change the face of Camelot. Dire times are ahead for Prince Valiant and his companions, as a three-way war erupts between Arthur's British kingdom, the Picts, and the Jutes; Aleta, Maeve, and Ingrid are thrown into prison by Lord Hussa; Camelot falls to a barbarian army; and King Arthur makes a last stand. Plus: Galleries of the best images from Prince Valiant by its creator Hal Foster chosen by artist admirers and comic-strip experts. Universally acclaimed as the most stunningly gorgeous adventure comic strip of all time, Prince Valiant ran for 35 years under the virtuoso pen of its creator, Hal Foster. Starring a daring and gallant young hero, the series features epic sword fights, elaborate scenes of pomp and pageantry, and breathless plotting that always leaves the reader wanting more. Fantagraphics' deluxe editions, each collecting two years' worth of Sunday strips, boast superbly restored artwork that captures every delicate line and chromatic nuance of Foster's art.

$39.99 8/26/2026

ROY #2 (MR)

(W) Gilbert Hernandez. Natalia Hernandez (A/CA) Gilbert Hernandez

Roy is haunted by nightmares of the Froat, so he gets up and goes for a stroll and runs into Tom-Jim-Jack Clown — battling a generic Froat for control of each other's life force! In "Captain Cockatiel & Rudy," the duo sail the high seas and discover an island of scaredy cats! Plus, Roy reveals his secrets of Christmas shopping! $4.99 8/19/2026

GRIFTERS FLOATERS AND PUNKS HC A REIMAGINED FIELD GUIDE FOR THE 50 STATE BIRDS (MR)

(W/A/CA) Keith Bendis

In the mid-1800s, self-made naturalist and outdoorsman John James Audubon began work on his collection of 435 watercolor plates that would become the standard-setting Birds of America. Now, some nigh on two hundred years later, its indisputable and entirely authentic successor has finally emerged. Master cartoonist Keith Bendis has traveled to all four corners of this nation, or wishes he had, returning with accounts of the Beach Stoners of North Carolina, the Impossible Screamers of Alaska that lay eggs five times the size of their body, the "too coo for school" Red-Capped Delaware Slackers, and the alluring Pink-Breasted Frogcatcher of the Louisiana bayou. These most whimsical and biologically unsound members of the avian species are brought to life in a style reminiscent of Gary Larson's Far Side, handsomely coupled with a rarefied New Yorker panache. Simply put, Grifters, Floaters, and Punks is essential reading for both seasoned birdwatchers and budding ornithologists as well as lovers of screwball cartooning. $25 8/26/2026

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