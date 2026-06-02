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Doctor Who Watch Begins, Wil Wheaton & The Boys: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Boys, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, Euphoria, and much more!

Article Summary Doctor Who leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, with fresh RTD updates and why the latest news may not reassure fans.

Get the latest on The Boys, Wil Wheaton's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and Daredevil: Born Again.

More TV highlights include Euphoria, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and WWE Raw.

Also on the radar: I Will Find You, For All Mankind, The Office, 60 Minutes, and more streaming news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, Outlander: Blood of my Blood, 60 Minutes, WWE Raw, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Boys, The Office, Doctor Who, Daredevil: Born Again, I Will Find You, Euphoria, For All Mankind, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 2nd, 2026:

Criminal Minds: Evolution S19E03: "Body Count" Image Gallery Released

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Returns Sept. 18th; New Teaser Released

60 Minutes: Pelley Calls Out CBS News Head Weiss, New Boss: Report

Puppy Bowl Producers Offering Canine Competition with World Cup Theme

Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn Shares A Sneak Peek Of Lex's Suit

WWE Raw Preview: King and Queen of the Ring Begin Tonight

Wil Wheaton Teases "Wickedly Funny" Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

The Boys Universe: Vought Partnering with President Singer's FBSA?

The Office: Robinson and Kemper on What Darryl & Erin Are Up To Today

Doctor Who: Why RTD's Latest Update Doesn't Feel Too Reassuring

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox on "Big and Bold" Courtroom Reveal Scene

I Will Find You: Harlan Coben Adaptation Gets Netflix Official Trailer

Euphoria Wraps with Season 3: "Feels Like the End to Me": Levinson

Doctor Who News Coming "In About a Week, Two Weeks," Davies Reveals

For All Mankind: Wrenn Schmidt on Margo's S05 Journey, Changes & More

Perfect Strangers: Warner Bros Releasing Complete Series on DVD

Euphoria, WWE Clash in Italy & Rick and Morty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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