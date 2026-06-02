Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Summer Game Fest 2026, the mix, The MIX Summer Game Showcase

Everything Revealed During The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026

The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 took place this week, showcasing over 60 video game announcements ahead of Summer Game Fest 2026

Article Summary The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 delivered a two-hour presentation packed with more than 60 indie game reveals.

World premieres, fresh updates, and release announcements kicked off Summer Game Fest 2026 with major momentum.

The full roundup includes every game shown at The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026, from Cordura to Theos: Cities of Myth.

The complete showcase stream is included, alongside a comprehensive list of standout titles unveiled during The MIX event.

With Summer Game Fest 2026 happening this weekend, it's time we started seeing everyone crank out their annual two-hour block showcases, starting with The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026. The team gave us a solid two hours featuring over 60 video games with a mix of world premieres, updates, release announcements, and more. We have the full list of everything revealed below, as well as the entire stream above.

The Full List of Games From The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026

Cordura

Dioxide

Sealbreakers

Beyond the Dark Nightwatch

Raji: Kaliyuga

The Dark West

Wild Blue Skies

Erosion

Breathedge 2

Oh My Doug

Bracer

Canyons

Un:Me

Eldor'idle

Kirk Mephisto

Lucid

Canvas City

Signy & Mino: Against All Gods

Entropy

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

Kidbash: Super Legend

Twinkle's Galactic Tour

Duskfade

Pixel Washer

R.Override

Feed It

Blades of Mirage

Animal Game

Hands Over

Chialware

Edenfall: Legacy of the First Wardens

My Otter Friends

Paperhead

Exark

Poly Fighter

Isle Goblin

Memoria Wake

BrokenLore: Don't Lie

SHADE Protocal

Echograph

Ornelia

Lucid Falls

Neighborhoods

Dungeon Lurker

MegaGum

Husk Protocol

Meadgard

Lifted

Infamous Keepers

Eternal Palace Sakura

Out Fishing

Ballgame

Mosnters are Coming!

REKA

Zozo and the Lost Dreams

Ground Zero Hour

Pale Tide

Curse of Resthaven

Tenebris Somnia

Sonzai

Wonderfall

Well Dweller

Wilderings: The Lost Spring

Theos: Cities of Myth

About Media Indie Exchange

MIX online showcases have been regularly expanding, reaching millions of viewers, helping publishers and developers share game announcements, news, and reveals with gamers everywhere. Developers and publishers can share their games with journalists, streamers and industry folks from around the world. Many of the industry's top independent developers have shown their games at MIX events to help create visibility for their projects. Top journalists, streamers and industry contacts regularly attend MIX events to discover interesting new games. The MIX collaborates with media and platform partners, publishers, show organizers and more for custom showcases in many different formats.

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