Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Summer Game Fest 2026, the mix, The MIX Summer Game Showcase
Everything Revealed During The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026
The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 took place this week, showcasing over 60 video game announcements ahead of Summer Game Fest 2026
Article Summary
- The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026 delivered a two-hour presentation packed with more than 60 indie game reveals.
- World premieres, fresh updates, and release announcements kicked off Summer Game Fest 2026 with major momentum.
- The full roundup includes every game shown at The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026, from Cordura to Theos: Cities of Myth.
- The complete showcase stream is included, alongside a comprehensive list of standout titles unveiled during The MIX event.
With Summer Game Fest 2026 happening this weekend, it's time we started seeing everyone crank out their annual two-hour block showcases, starting with The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026. The team gave us a solid two hours featuring over 60 video games with a mix of world premieres, updates, release announcements, and more. We have the full list of everything revealed below, as well as the entire stream above.
The Full List of Games From The MIX Summer Game Showcase 2026
Cordura
Dioxide
Sealbreakers
Beyond the Dark Nightwatch
Raji: Kaliyuga
The Dark West
Wild Blue Skies
Erosion
Breathedge 2
Oh My Doug
Bracer
Canyons
Un:Me
Eldor'idle
Kirk Mephisto
Lucid
Canvas City
Signy & Mino: Against All Gods
Entropy
13Z: The Zodiac Trials
Kidbash: Super Legend
Twinkle's Galactic Tour
Duskfade
Pixel Washer
R.Override
Feed It
Blades of Mirage
Animal Game
Hands Over
Chialware
Edenfall: Legacy of the First Wardens
My Otter Friends
Paperhead
Exark
Poly Fighter
Isle Goblin
Memoria Wake
BrokenLore: Don't Lie
SHADE Protocal
Echograph
Ornelia
Lucid Falls
Neighborhoods
Dungeon Lurker
MegaGum
Husk Protocol
Meadgard
Lifted
Infamous Keepers
Eternal Palace Sakura
Out Fishing
Ballgame
Mosnters are Coming!
REKA
Zozo and the Lost Dreams
Ground Zero Hour
Pale Tide
Curse of Resthaven
Tenebris Somnia
Sonzai
Wonderfall
Well Dweller
Wilderings: The Lost Spring
Theos: Cities of Myth
About Media Indie Exchange
MIX online showcases have been regularly expanding, reaching millions of viewers, helping publishers and developers share game announcements, news, and reveals with gamers everywhere. Developers and publishers can share their games with journalists, streamers and industry folks from around the world. Many of the industry's top independent developers have shown their games at MIX events to help create visibility for their projects. Top journalists, streamers and industry contacts regularly attend MIX events to discover interesting new games. The MIX collaborates with media and platform partners, publishers, show organizers and more for custom showcases in many different formats.