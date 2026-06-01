Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly GO!, the simpsons

The Simpsons Have Taken Over Monopoly GO! For a New Event

The Simpsons have arrived to take over Monopoly GO! in a new crossover event that will run from June 3 until July 29, 2026.

Article Summary The Simpsons x Monopoly GO event runs June 3 to July 29, 2026, transforming the game with Springfield-themed boards.

The Simpsons bring Episodes, limited-time Sticker Sets, mini-games, and seasonal stories that refresh every two weeks.

Classic Simpsons chaos powers new Monopoly GO features, including character runs, themed heists, shutdowns, and Bribe Wiggum.

An original The Simpsons animated short launches the crossover, with Will Ferrell’s Mr. Monopoly facing Mr. Burns.

Scopely has teamed with Disney to bring a new event to Monopoly GO!, as The Simpsons have taken over the game for a limited-time event. The game will become very Springfield-esque as the board is changed up to have landmarks that match that of the city, along with a ton of characters from the show appearing throughout the game, Chance and Communtiy Chess cards centered on parts of the show, and a cavalcade of references that will make even the most hardcore fans of The Simpsons take a second look. The team event went to great lengths to create a special animated short, which you can see here, featuring Will Ferrell as Mr. Monopoly, facing off with fellow rich man, Mr. Burns. We have all the details from the developers below as the event will run from June 3 until July 29, 2026.

The Simpsons Have Arrived To Make Springfield More Like Monopoly GO

Humor and mischief are infused into every corner of the experience, packed with hidden details, deep-cut references and Easter Eggs at every turn. From Chance Cards peppered with fan-favorite Simpsons references and memes to the ability to bribe Chief Wiggum to escape Jail, the collaboration blends the comedy and cultural relevance of The Simpsons with Monopoly GO!'s charm in surprising and hilarious ways. For the first time in Monopoly GO! history, gameplay becomes interconnected through original Simpsons narratives unfolding across seasonal maps, animated sequences and elegantly designed sticker sets.

Episodes: At the heart of the experience are narrative-driven Episodes, where original Simpsons-inspired storylines unfold inside Monopoly GO! every two weeks. From Homer-triggered nuclear meltdowns to a disappearance inside Krustyland, each Episode plays out across interconnected seasonal boards, collectible Episode Sticker Sets, themed mini-games and short animated sequences that carry players from one adventure to the next.

At the heart of the experience are narrative-driven Episodes, where original Simpsons-inspired storylines unfold inside Monopoly GO! every two weeks. Episode Sticker Sets: Every new Episode introduces a limited-time Sticker Set inspired by the latest Simpsons story, featuring collectible artwork, character journeys and exclusive rewards, only available during that Episode window.

Every new Episode introduces a limited-time Sticker Set inspired by the latest Simpsons story, featuring collectible artwork, character journeys and exclusive rewards, only available during that Episode window. The Simpsons Run: Every two weeks, a new Springfield resident takes over the Free Parking tile, launching character-driven runs across the board packed with hazards and humor inspired by their most memorable quirks. From Homer wheezing his way through Springfield before falling into nuclear waste, to Marge breaking into her iconic Krump dance, the feature packs plenty of Simpsons-themed laughs directly onto the Monopoly GO! board.

Every two weeks, a new Springfield resident takes over the Free Parking tile, launching character-driven runs across the board packed with hazards and humor inspired by their most memorable quirks. Simpsons-Themed Shutdown & Heists: Springfield chaos takes over classic Monopoly GO! shutdowns and heists, with runaway Monorails, wrecking-ball destruction and hilariously over-the-top animation inspired by the show's most memorable disasters.

Springfield chaos takes over classic Monopoly GO! shutdowns and heists, with runaway Monorails, wrecking-ball destruction and hilariously over-the-top animation inspired by the show's most memorable disasters. Bribe Wiggum: A new twist on "Go to Jail" lets players bribe Chief Wiggum for a shot at bigger rewards – though in true Simpsons and Monopoly GO!fashion, things can spiral out of control just as quickly.

A new twist on "Go to Jail" lets players bribe Chief Wiggum for a shot at bigger rewards – though in true Simpsons and Monopoly GO!fashion, things can spiral out of control just as quickly. Simpsons Chance Cards: More than 50 Simpsons-themed Chance Cards, packed with classic references, memes and cheeky one-liners inspired by the show's most memorable moments. Players can also discover a wide range of mini-games, tokens, collectibles and surprises!

The Animated Short

Mr. Burns and Mr. Monopoly's Excellent Rivalry Introducing the season is an original Simpsons animated short, written and produced by The Simpsons team, led by veteran Executive Producer Loni Steele Sosthand. The short sets the stage for the collaboration, introducing the humor, rivalry and chaos that unfold throughout the experience. It sees Mr. Monopoly — voiced by Will Ferrell — go head-to-head with Springfield's most notoriously ruthless billionaire, Mr. Burns, played by Harry Shearer, in a rivalry that has been brewing for decades.

In the episode, a chance encounter in Springfield (at the yacht harbor, of course) reignites an old grudge dating back to Mr. Monopoly and Mr. Burns' college days at Yale over a stolen top hat. Things escalate quickly as the two moguls spiral into a battle filled with plenty of hijinks and familiar faces from Springfield and the world of Monopoly GO!

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