Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, X-Men of Apocalypse

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega in The Daily LITG 2nd of June 2026

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary X-Men of Apocalypse Omega tops Bleeding Cool’s daily chart, leading the ten most-read stories from across comics and pop culture.

Catch the latest buzz around X-Men of Apocalypse Omega, DC headlines, Marvel variants, Absolute Batman, and more.

The Daily LITG also rounds up additional comics coverage and revisits the biggest Bleeding Cool stories from the past seven years.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega anchors a full LITG snapshot, plus comic book birthdays and links to subscribe for daily updates.

X-Men of Apocalypse Omega was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

X-Men Of Apocalypse Omega and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Batman '89 Echoes #6

LITG two years ago, Inside Ultimates #1

LITG three years ago, Rob Liefeld Gets Woke, Goes For Broke

LITG four years ago, Moses Ingram

LITG five years ago – Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B…

LITG six years ago – Lucifer

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was all about the Lucifer, looting and hidden Criterion.

LITG seven years ago today

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Michael E. Uslan , producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers.

, producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers. Rob Guillory , co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand.

, co-creator of Chew, creator of Farmhand. Conny Valentina , cover artist on Cavewoman

, cover artist on Cavewoman Barry Grossman , comics colourist and editor

, comics colourist and editor Dwight Jon Zimmerman , comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool

, comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool Scott Rosema , artist on Space Ghost comics

, artist on Space Ghost comics Joe Gentile, founder of Moonstone Books

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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