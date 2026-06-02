Posted in: Movies, NEON | Tagged: hope

Hope Will Officially Be Released In Theaters On September 9th

Hope, the new movie from writer-director Na Hong-Jin, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, has officially snagged a September 9, 2026 release date.

Article Summary NEON has set Hope for a September 9, 2026 theatrical release after the Na Hong-Jin film premiered at Cannes.

Hope first turned heads at CinemaCon, where its intense teaser sparked a strong reaction from the crowd.

Early Cannes reviews for Hope are trending positive, giving the South Korean creature feature strong momentum.

Hope opens on a Wednesday ahead of TIFF, with limited genre competition until Resident Evil arrives on September 18.

Hope is one of those movies that probably isn't on your radar and very much should be. When some footage was shown at CinemaCon in April, it was one of those moments where the entire room had a visceral reaction in a very good way. Not only was the footage really promising, but it was also a very well-edited teaser that slowly grew more and more insane over a minute and a half. There is so much to be said about how important a well-edited trailer is.

NEON would go on to release the same teaser to the public because why fix something that isn't broken? Attendees at the Cannes Film Festival in May got the chance to see the entire film, and while reviews aren't glowing, they are trending very positive so far, which is always good to see. However, despite the Cannes premiere and the teaser release, Hope didn't have a set release date. The studio finally confirmed a release date this week, and Hope will be released in theaters on September 9, 2026.

That's a Wednesday release date, which is always interesting, and the day before the Toronto International Film Festival begins. In terms of competition around that release date, there are a few. Fall 2 will be released on September 2, By Any Means and How To Rob A Bank are slated for September 4, and Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass is coming out the same day as Hope. The following Friday, on September 11, Practical Magic 2, Runnier, and The Uprising are all set to come out. In terms of direct genre competition, there isn't much out there until Resident Evil on September 18.

Hope: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the remote South Korean village of Hope Harbor, police chief Bum-seok (Hwang Jung- min) and officer Sung-ae (Hoyeon) are called to find a mysterious creature that has wreaked havoc on the village. In the nearby forest, a coterie of hunters, including Sung- ki (Zo In-Sung), set out to track the beast and find themselves hunted instead. But all is not as it seems, and perceptions can be misleading. What begins as ignorance plants the seed of disaster, escalating through human conflict into a tragedy of cosmic proportions.

Hope, written and directed by Na Hong-Jin, stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, with Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender. Hope was part of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and will premiere in theaters on September 9, 2026.

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