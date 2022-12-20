Wally West, The Flash Remembers He Was Once Written By Scott Lobdell

In today's Flash, Wally West has a recent reminiscence about how he used to be written by Scott Lobdell, under the watchful eye of Dan DiDio, leading to his time becoming unmoored from reality…

…sitting in the Mobius Chair, gaining the powers of Dr Manhattan…

and dealing with DiDio's own cosmic creation Tempus Fuginaut, who was killed off the moment that DiDio was no longer DC Comics Publisher…

…by characters that originally would have been part of his 5G reboot of the DC Universe a couple of years ago. Tempus Fuginaut was intended to play the role of Marvel Comics' The Watcher in the DC Universe, looking at how stories played out differently in darker dimensions and parallel universes, beginning with Blackest Night, before moving on to The Death of Superman, Knightfall, Judas Contract and The Killing Joke. But then everything changed and we hadn't heard from that side of the DC Universe for a while, How time flies – which I presume is the point… until today's Flash #784, looking to draw a line under it all.

You can't create order by force? That couldn't be a dig at DiDio as well, could it? As well as a peon for freedom to read whatever one wishes to read, from Gender Queer to Mein Kampf to, well, comics by Scott Lobdell, I guess. Wally West comes down on the side of non-cancel culture.

He's not talking about DC Comics again, is he? Surely not…

