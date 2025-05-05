Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: joe casey, Weapon X-Men

Weapon X-Men Are No Longer Bigger Than Jesus Thanks To Marvel Comics

Weapon X-Men are no longer bigger than Jesus thanks to Marvel Comics... and Deadpool, of course...

Article Summary Weapon X-Men #3's original Deadpool dialogue referencing Jesus was cut from the final print by Marvel Comics.

Joe Casey reveals the removed Beatlemania-inspired joke, linking it to John Lennon's notorious comment.

Editorial concerns led to last-minute censorship despite the reference being historical, not religious.

The untimely cancellation of Weapon X-Men at issue #5 bucks Marvel's usual ten-issue series policy.

In his most recent Substack newsletter, Joe Casey has revealed why one of the final panels of Weapon X-Men #3 isn't as he last saw it… original on the left (though a bit pixelated) and the printed version on the right.

Joe Casey writes

"PAGE 20, PANEL 5: What you see above is the original version of Deadpool's dialogue, which I only discovered didn't make it to the printed version until after it was released in stores last week. As you can see, his original dialogue was: "You KNOW we're gonna be bigger than Jesus! I mean, we're gonna be bigger than the BEATLES!" This gag refers to an early rock star controversy in which the legendary John Lennon, during an interview for a British newspaper at the height of Beatlemania, compared the Beatles' enormous popularity to religion… and to Jesus, in particular. Once the story hit America a few months later, all hell broke loose. It led to some harsh public outcry, instances of record burning and general mayhem that eventually contributed to the Beatles' decision to stop touring altogether in 1966. Given what's going on with this series, it seems even more relevant than the harmless quip I originally intended it to be."

For another take on that gag, I always turn to Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse.

Joe Casey concludes;

"Of course, being the generally conscientious editor that he is, Tom Brevoort raised some concerns when he read my script that this bit might end up being a problem. But it got as far as the final, proofed version before I assume someone flagged it — and cut it — at the last second (meaning, it wasn't in the editorial notes that I was privy to when we were proofing what I thought was the final version going to print). I suppose it just goes to show that we're still living in a country that — even in this day and age — comports itself so hypocritically puritanical that even the mere mention of Jesus could be seen as problematic, even when the context is clearly referencing an historical event, rather than the Biblical figure. Ah, whatever. Them's the breaks. Although, I wish I'd known it was going to get deleted, so maybe I could've made a few other adjustments to land the same joke in some other manner. Just excising it kinda leaves the moment flopping on the dock like a dying fish. On the bright side, I guess no one will be burning WEAPON X-MEN albums…"

Joe Casey has yet to talk about the series' untimely cancellation with issue 5, seemingly against current Marvel Comics policy that kept X-Factor, X-Force and NYX going twice as long. I expect that will be a good one…

Weapon X-Men #3 (of 5)

by Joe Casey, Chris Cross

SHOWDOWN ON HYDRA ISLAND! The newest X-team on the block faces their first trial by fire! Baron Strucker and his new super-army intend to conquer the world – with only Wolverine, Deadpool, Cable, Chamber and Thunderbird standing in their way! This one is a battle for the ages that you can't afford to miss! Also introducing – WEAPON EXILE!

