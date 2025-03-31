Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: tom brevoort, Weapon X-Men

Weapon X-Men by Joe Casey and ChrisCross Cancelled With Issue 5

Weapon X-Men by Joe Casey and ChrisCross has been cancelled, retrospectively made a five issue limited series.

Article Summary Weapon X-Men series by Joe Casey and ChrisCross retroactively limited to five issues.

Issue 4 solicits show NYC under siege from Red Ronin; X-team tries to unite.

Final issue promises a time-travel mission with surprise guest stars.

Marvel Editor explains market forces led to changing its ongoing status.

The new Weapon X-Men series by Joe Casey and ChrisCross from Marvel Comics was originally announced as an ongoing series, and its May 2025 solicit for issue 4 was as thus;

WEAPON X-MEN #4

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C)

Variant cover by STEVE SKROCE

THE RETURN OF RED RONIN!

When New York City finds itself under siege from this titanic technological terror – built to take on giant monsters to the death – the only heroes who stand in its way is the newest X-team on the block: Weapon X-Men! But will they be able to work together without tearing each other apart first? And which member has already gone A.W.O.L.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

However, the most recent June 2025 solicits reflected a change. It was now just a five-issue mini-series. Looks like it didn't even get Dan Buckley's promised ten issues that X-Factor, X-Force and NYX did.

WEAPON X-MEN #5 (OF 5)

Joe Casey (W) • ChrisCross (A/C)

Variant cover by STEVE SKROCE

The hunt for Thunderbird leads the rest of Weapon X-Men across space-time, back to a pivotal moment in the past – an iconic event in the history of the All-New, All-Different X-Men! But can the team get there in time to actually make things right? Previously unknown secrets are revealed here for the first time! And featuring the most unlikely guest stars of all!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

In his Substack newsletter, Marvel Executive Editor, SVP and X-Men Group Editor Tom Breevoort addressed the change specifically, saying, "sometimes a book is slated to be an ongoing but the support in the marketplace simply isn't there to allow for that. That was the case with WEAPON X-MEN."

And elsewhere, talking about such changes and approaches as to what to label as a mini-series or an ongoing series, "In general, we do tend to try to label limited series… but with certain titles, we don't know that they're only going to last for however many issues when we embark, and the hope is that they will be successful enough to run longer, so we don't want to prematurely limit things by saying up from "only five issues."… An ongoing series gets a commitment to an open-ended commitment, but that commitment is paired with a need to maintain a certain degree of profitability, and to contribute to Marvel's overall bottom line. Even books that are theoretically approved for ten issues can end earlier if sales are poor enough, and titles that do well can run unendingly… I don't view any of these titles as failures, Najee. Right from the start, we knew that not everything that we were going to try was going to connect, and not everything was going to be able to go on indefinitely. That was the case in the Krakoa-era as well."

However, I will say that nothing will ever quite beat the cover copy for the final issues of Marevl's New Universe titles back in the day as all "#32 in a thirty-two issue limited series."

