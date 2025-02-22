Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nyx, x-force

Marvel Comics Cancels X-Force, NYX And Probably X-Factor With #10

Marvel Comics cancels From The Ashes X-Men titles X-Force, NYX and probably X-Factor all with their tenth issues.

The most recent Marvel May 2025 solicits and solicitations was missing a number of regular X-Men comic books. No X-Force #11, no NYX #11 and an X-Factor #10 with a rather final-sounding solicitation and cover. One may recall that in May last year, Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley stated that "I am at the moment approving some series for 10 issues at a time, not 4 or 5. Hopefully, I can get to 15 or 20. That is the intent." Looks like they may still be stuck on ten…

Geoff Thorne on X-Force cancellation

Writer Geoff Thorne has confirmed that X-Force finished with issue #10. He posted to the CBR boards saying "yeah. sadly… we're done at #10. Not sure why… You are going to learn a LOT about Sage next issue. And also have her mystery go deeper. it ain't going to be what anybody expects…. don't think this version off X-Force can come back (I had to make a LOT of changes to close it out on #10)… I will say, I was pretty burnt out on comics fandoms after Green Lantern. You folks and the larger X community (EVEN the ones who didn't much like our X-Force) reminded me why making super-hero comics is a worthwhile thing. Even though the money's crap. Still worthwhile. Decency in comics fandom? Who would have thought it was still possible? With the exception of a couple of YouTube channels, I didn't. So, I'm thanking all of you for bringing me back. I've got one more tidbit coming and, after that? We'll see. Two more to go. I think you're going to have a ball with them. We're certainly not limping off the field."

"I love superhero comics. I've loved them for over four decades now. When this was pitched, it was to be at least 50%, an exploration and dusting off of all sorts of cool bits from across the entire history of Marvel comics. We got some of that with this version and it makes me smile, even with my many mistakes in language and syntax, that some folks had the fun we were trying to give them. Why inhabit a rich fictional universe if you're not going to travel?"

"you will get a real "the end." but you will also miss about 5 issues of what would have got us there. should be interesting…. again: I love these weirdos very much. any time they let me, I will come back and write them."#

Jackson Lanzing on NYX cancellation

While Jackson Lanzing, co-writer of NYX, has said on X, "As has become readily apparent from the Marvel solicitations, NYX, the current book on the From The Ashes line over a Marvel is ending an issue 10. That's obviously really sad for a lot of reasons we've loved working on this book, we've loved telling stories about Kamala and Sophie and Laura and Anole and David and Julian and Synch and all of these other characters. It really is just been an honour to come in after the Krakoan era and tell a story about rebuilding your life, existing and surviving in a hostile world, and learning how to create home when the rest of the world just wants you to be gone. This is a story that's very personal to Collin and I. t's a story that really means a lot to us and one that we've spent a lot of time putting our heart and souls into, and we're just so thankful to every person who took time to read it, who took time to engage with it, who told us what they loved or what they didn't. To every fan of Julian who spent the last eight months wondering if we knew what the hell we were doing thank you for sticking with us and for those who didn't, I hope you read as you read issue 8. In the meantime I just want you to know that issue 10 is not a cliffhanger ending, it is the ending of the book. We've known about this for a while, we've known that we can put a proper cap on it. And while we would have loved to have told more and more stories, I'm really proud we were to take all of the plots we'd written and give them a satisfying ending, All except for one."

"Because starting in May on Free Comic Book Day and then pushing forward bringing Kamala Khan on into her own journey of mutantdom and mute acceptance in Giant Size X-Men. Now this series is going to run us through the entirety of X-Men history, from the All New All Different era to Dark Phoenix, to Age Of Apocalypse to House Of M and finally back to the present. Each with different artists on these oversized one shots. It's really just an incredible canvas and an incredible opportunity to take Kamala on a journey she really deserves to go on, understanding the full extent of her mutant identity and the full extent of her ability to be an X-Man. Now it may look like we're running roughshod over X-history, but I love these books I love these stories, let me tell you we are not here to break our continuity apart. What we are really looking to do is to take this character we all love and show her what it means to be a mutant in the most spectacular and breathtaking way with some of the best artists in comics. Adam Kubert is leaving it all on the field here guys, I can't wait for you to see what he's doing. So to everybody who stuck with us on NYX. thank you so much. For anybody who never picked up NYX, I hope you'll join us on Giant Size X-Men. We're making it fully accessible to new readers, but I do think it's going to make you want to come back and rehread where this all started. So from the Hive Mind to you we're gonna keep working to tell great stories and bring you back to the comic shop every week"

These are the currently yet-to-be-published tenth issue solicits for X-Force, NYX and X-Factor.

X-FORCE #10

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250731

(W) Geoffrey Thorne, Fabian Nicieza (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

CELEBRATING 300 ISSUES OF X-FORCE WITH STARTLING REVELATIONS! FORGE has assembled X-FORCE to fix the world's problems, but at last, THE SOLUTION reveals itself! WHO or WHAT is the Solution, and what does it mean for the fate of the world? New villains, old friends and a terrible decision that will change them all forever! PLUS: A special anniversary tale featuring X-FORCEs past by Fabian Nicieza!

Note: This issue contains a key appearance by CLASSIFIED. PARENTAL ADVISORY Rated T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $5.99 NYX #10

MARVEL COMICS

FEB250723

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

THE CITY THAT WALKS LIKE… A SPINELESS ONE?! With MOJO a bigger threat than ever (in all ways!), and everything they've built at risk of crumbling to pieces, it's time for the mutant community of New York City to rise up and fight! It's going to take everything they've got – and every power they can muster – to stand against Mojo! But taking down an interdimensional enemy channeling the power of the city is no easy feat…and not everyone will emerge unscathed. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 23, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-FACTOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

MAR250461

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR A MUTANT TO SERVE?

• General Mills gives X-Factor one final test of loyalty!

• How will Angel, Pyro and the others complete their mission without selling out their people?

• Can Havok still make a difference?

• And what final secret is X-Factor hiding?

RATED T+In Shops: May 14, 2025 SRP: $3.99

