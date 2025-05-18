Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged:

What If… Kitty Pryde Stole the Phoenix Force? From Marvel In October

What If... Kitty Pryde stole the Phoenix Force? Kitty Pryde, Betsy Braddock, America Chavez race against time to save Jean Grey and the X-Men

Random House Worlds has been publishing a series of Marvel What If prose novels, with What If…Loki Was Worthy?, What If… Wanda Maximoff and Peter Parker Were Siblings? andWhat If… Marc Spector Was Host to Venom? And in October, adding a fourth two the like, What If…Kitty Pryde Stole the Phoenix Force? with X-Men, Kitty Pryde, betsy Braddock, Jean Grey and America Chavez. No cover or author name yet…

Marvel: What If…Kitty Pryde Stole the Phoenix Force? – October 14, 2025

Kitty Pryde, Betsy Braddock, and America Chavez race against time itself to save Jean Grey and the X-Men in this epic Multiversal adventure reimagining Marvel origin stories.

Here are the already published volumes.

Marvel: What If…Loki Was Worthy? – April 2, 2024 by Madeleine Roux

Loki and Valkyrie seek redemption in the first adventure of an epic new multiversal series that reimagines the origins of iconic Marvel heroes. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched the trickster god sow chaos. But . . . what if Loki saved Asgard from Tony Stark's revenge? Thor—Son of Odin, God of Thunder, Wielder of Mjolnir—is dead. And Loki is responsible. It was meant to be only a joke—tampering with the Destroyer, changing Thor's course to Midgard—a bit of mischief with a chance of maiming. But Loki's harmless prank spiraled out of control, unleashing death and destruction on New York City and the heroes sworn to protect it. The city was saved, at the cost of Thor's life. Furious and heartbroken, the All-Father banishes Loki to Earth for his crime. Loki finds himself in a realm of boxed wine, instant noodles, and some sort of regional performance troupe known as the "Buffalo Bills." It's a meager existence, far from Asgard's grand courts, but he finds his new friend, Brian the Gecko, a much more engaging companion than the sycophants back home. It's a true meeting of the minds. Loki is the God of Mischief—but he knows, deep down, that he never truly deserved to stand next to their father's golden child, Thor, as two true sons of Odin. Yet he cannot endure his exile in peaceful isolation. A Valkyrie—Hel-bent on carrying out her oath to Thor—barges into Loki's trailer home with his brother's final words from the beyond: a plea to find a certain Dr. Jane Foster and pass the hammer Mjolnir on to its rightful heir. While Loki struggles to fulfil his brother's last request, the far-reaching consequences of his fatal prank return to haunt him. Blinded by grief over those he lost in the chaos wrought by Asgard, Iron Man vows revenge on those who consider themselves gods. Determined to protect Earth from the might of this unpredictable alien power, Stark forges Asgard's own weaponry into a lethal suit of armor, set on eradicating any tether between their worlds—consequences be damned. When Asgard looks to Loki for salvation, he must answer the question: Am I truly worthy?

Wanda and Peter Parker embrace great responsibility in the next adventure of an epic multiversal series that reimagines iconic Marvel origin stories. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched death court the Scarlet Witch. But . . . what if Wanda didn't have to suffer her grief alone? All Wanda has ever known is her friendly little neighborhood in Queens. As an infant, after her parents died, she was adopted into a family where her doting Aunt May and Uncle Ben would always be at the breakfast table. One that includes her idiot brother, Peter Parker, who thinks hiding a spider bite, joining a secret fight club, and becoming a super hero are somehow good ideas. When Wanda's own powers emerge, blood, chaos, and suspicion follow in their wake. But as she learns to harness her power under the guidance of Doctor Strange, Peter is standing beside her in the Sanctum Sanctorum. And as they try to protect New York City, the Parker siblings learn that with great powers, there must also come great responsibilities—and greater losses. Reeling from tragedy, Wanda finds herself truly alone for the first time in her life. Peter is lost to his own grief, and so she must forge ahead on her own. But on her first solo outing, she runs into a mysterious speedster—a man named Pietro. And everything she has ever known shatters like glass. Faced with unbelievable truths, Wanda is forced to choose between the life she knows and the life she could have.

Marc Spector and Venom engage in a battle of wills in the next adventure of an epic multiversal series reimagining iconic Marvel origin stories. So many worlds, so little time. Infinite possibilities, creating infinite realities. Long have I watched Marc Spector cheat death in the name of the Egyptian god Khonshu. But . . . what if Moon Knight was subsumed by a Venom from another universe? Marc Spector is used to voices in his head. He's used to waking up disoriented, unsure what his alters, Jake and Steven, might have been up to. He's used to having an Egyptian god command him as Moon Knight, his avatar of justice and revenge. What he's not used to: staring into the face of a literal out-of-body doppelgänger. Another Marc crash-landed from an alternate reality, begging for help? Yeah, that is a new one, even for him. But before he can really process anything beyond Khonshu's incessant alarm bells, it becomes clear this other Marc didn't travel solo. Some kind of alien—a symbiote named Venom—casts off its current host and begins to merge with Marc, forcing Khonshu away from his chosen champion and claiming Moon Knight for its own. The formerly stark white suit that struck fear into the hearts of criminals now looms as a jet-black shadow over friends and foes alike. Marc's lethal prowess, fueled by Venom's penchant for violence, carves a trail of chaos as they comb through the vigilante's torturous past. Yet a sliver of hope remains: Finally free of Venom's control, the other Jake and Steven regain consciousness to find themselves in a strange reality, without their Marc but with a strange bird-like god insisting that "they will do." Desperate, lost, and running out of time, the pair make a deal: become Khonshu's new avatar to track Venom's path of destruction, save this universe, and just maybe figure out a way back to their own.

