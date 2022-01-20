Will CVL's Invincible #1 Variant Be The First 2022 Comic to Hit $280?

Invincible time! Tomorrow, Skybound's Comics Vault Live returns as Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham delivers his very first stream of 2022 after causing a whole lot of excitement in the collector community with surprise Invincible #1 drops in partnership with Whatnot (the secret lovechild of eBay and Twitch). And so it's no surprise that the very first CVL of 2022 features a new Invincible #1 silver foil variant. that will be CGC graded 9.8 and priced at $99.99, though we've told you that CVL variants often resell for much more. Add in the fact that this is limited to only 150 graded copies at debut – the rarest Invincible drop in CVL history – and you can expect a lot of collector interest.

For some comparison to previous CVL variants, the Invincible #1 Black Foil recently sold for $280, while the Red Foil Variant came in at an "affordable" $199. But the aforementioned interest in Big Clutch's recent Invincible drops with Whatnot may indicate even more excitement for any variants of this debut issue, with a raw copy of the Omni-Man variant hitting $500. We'll find out more tomorrow, January 21st, at 4pm PT, 7pm ET or midnight GMT when Comics Vault Live returns with a new stream (that you can RSVP for right here) also featuring new The Walking Dead Deluxe drops, along with a special TWD homage cover to Image's monster hit Stray Dogs: Dog Days #1 by series creator Tony Fleecs.

Invincible is written by Robert Kirkman, drawn by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, and published by Image Comics follows the coming of age of superhero Mark Grayson, a Viltrumite and first-born son of Omni-Man, the most powerful person on the planet. The series began publication on January 22, 2003, concluding on February 14, 2018 with 144 issues. A television series adaptation began streaming on Amazon Prime Video last year to critical acclaim.