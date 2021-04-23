Will The New Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Hit $300 Today?

Walking Dead Deluxe time… It's been a big year for Comics Vault Live, the monthly collectible comics livestream hosted by Skybound's Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham. Not only has the show expanded to include super-rare variant covers from Image Comics – which carry a $74.99 SRP and routinely re-sell for $300 – but he even launched the show's first stream on the popular WhatsNot app and continues to rise in prominence with some of the biggest comics influencers.

And Big Clutch recently announced that CVL will feature its first variant from Boom Studios on its mega-hit Magic #1 on the next stream today at 4pm PT:

But the most sought-after items from today's stream will likely be the new, rare CGC 9.8 editions of Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 with foil logos.

Not only do the rare incentives on the second prints of The Walking Dead Deluxe #1-6 sell as an ungraded set for over $550, but individual ungraded copies can sell for up to $125.

That means these new CGC graded 9.8 The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 variants might be even bigger than the ones we told you were selling at $285 – and could sell as high as the Red Foil variant, which recently hit $575.

Now that we know Big Clutch is trying to be like AEW's Kenny Omega and collect rare treasures from every comic book company, it's safe to assume there's more Image and Boom variants to come on CVL but who's next? Could it be IDW Publishing? Oni Press? Or someone else entirely?

Either way, you'll be able to get your hands on The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 second printing variants, a new Magic #1 variant and some rare CGC graded Invincible #100 variants today at 4pm PT when a new episode of CVL streams on Facebook.