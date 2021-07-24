Will Logan and Emma Share Cyclops Sex Tips in Wolverine #14? [Preview]

Wolverine #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Wolverine interrogating a suspect on behalf of the Hellfire Trading Company when Emma Frost shows up to lend a hand. As a buddy cop adventure begins between the former and current lover of Scott Summers, can we expect Emma to spill the beans to Logan about how best to please Cyclops in the bedroom? And will Wolverine even be willing to take advice when he know his unique anatomy is cable of pleasing Scott like no one else? And when they finally catch up with Solemn, will he shock them both by revealing that he actually has three dicks, stealing Scott away from both of them? These are the questions everyone wants the answers to, but alas, you won't find them in this preview. You'll need to wait for Wolverine #14 to hit comic stores on Wednesday for the full story, but we're pretty confident we're predicting it correctly. Check out the preview below.

WOLVERINE #14

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210600

MAY210602 – WOLVERINE #14 MOMOKO MARVEL ANIME VAR – $3.99

(W) Ben Percy (A / CA) Adam Kubert

THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS!

Stolen goods. A torched ship. A missing sword. Wolverine's on the case, but what mind games is Solem playing?

The new X-villain comes into his own in this arc!

Parental Advisory

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99