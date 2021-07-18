With Family Comes Family Drama in Nightwing #82 [Preview]

Nightwing recently learned he's had a secret sister all these years. In this preview of Nightwing #82, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, Dick Grayson grapples with that shocking revelation. And while he's doing so, his superpowered friends are about to kick his new sister's ass. Luckily, Nightwing is able to regain his senses and call off the "rescue." Which is good, because that would have made for a very awkward family reunion. Beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals? That's fine. But you don't do it to family.

But the drama doesn't end there. According to Melinda Zucco, there's more explanations to come, from another woman waiting upstairs. How many more shocking revelations can Nightwing handle?! At least they're spacing them out to about one per issue. Check out the preview of Nightwing #82, by Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo, below.

Melinda Zucco's connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson's parents wasn't a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda's ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless.

