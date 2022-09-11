With Marvel Bringing Back Nomad, Here's His First Comic Appearance

Marvel Comics has been teasing the return of Nomad in the upcoming Captain America event, Cold War, first revealed by Bleeding Cool at San Diego Comic-Con this year. I reported it as "a Captain America event that reunites the two separate Captain America titles, reveals the truth about the conspiracy behind the creation of Captain America's shield way back when and also bringing back Nomad. Just… a different Nomad. Someone we have seen before but Marvel promises it will be a shocker. And with lasting repercussions across the Marvel Universe."

Now the odds are this will also mean that the MCU will be getting a Nomad of some description, Marvel; trademarked the phrase "Marvel Comics Nomad" some time ago. The Bleeding Cool bet is on Ian Rogers, the extra-dimensional adopted son of Steve Rogers who has played the role before.

Nomad was created by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema as an alternate identity for the original Captain America, Steve Rogers back in 1982, in Captain America #180. The identity was revived by J. M. DeMatteis for a minor character and then to its best-known claimant Jack Monroe in Captain America #282 in 1983. Other claimants of the code name are Rikki Barnes and then Steve Rogers's adopted son Ian Rogers. It could be any of them, all of them, or someone new.

But the original appearance of Nomad is up for auction from Heritage Auctions today, in a 9.0 CGC slab and going under the hammer, currently totalling bids of $51. Might this be the start of a Nomad revival in one form or another?

With Marvel Bringing Back Nomad, Here's His First Comic Appearance

Captain America #180 (Marvel, 1974) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages. Steve Rogers becomes Nomad, Madame Hydra kills Viper (Jordan Stryke), and becomes Viper. Krang cameo. Gil Kane cover. Sal Buscema art. Overstreet 2022 VF/NM 9.0 value = $126; NM- 9.2 value = $190. CGC census 9/22: 45 in 9.0, 177 higher.

Captain America #180

