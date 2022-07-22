Marvel Announces New Event For 2023, Cold War, Bring Back Nomad

Marvel Comics does love an event comic with the word WAR in it, don't they? Secret Wars, Civil War, and now… at the Diamond Retailer lunch today at San Diego Comic-Con, we learnt about Cold War. A Captain America event that reunites the two separate Captain America titles, reveals the truth about the conspiracy behind the creation of Captain America's shield way back when and also bringing back Nomad. Just… a different Nomad. Someone we have seen before but Marvel promises it will be a shocker. And with lasting repercussions across the Marvel Universe. But then again, don't they all? With this art by Paco Medina…

Previously, Nomad was created by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema as an alternate identity for the Steve Rogers, in Captain America #180 in 1974 when he rejected the flag. The identity was revived in 1981 for a minor character, then a new Nomad, Jack Monroe in 1983. Other claimants of the code name are Rikki Barnes and Steve Rogers's adopted son Ian Rogers. But who is the new Nomad?

