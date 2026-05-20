Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, Tom King, trinity, wonder woman

Wonder Woman #33 Aims To Unravel The DC Universe (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman #33 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere aims to unravel the DC Universe... but what about Trinity? (Spoilers)

Article Summary Wonder Woman #33 sends Diana, Steve Trevor, and Trinity into the Underworld as the Matriarch’s future threatens DC.

Tom King and Daniel Sampere link Wonder Woman #33 to issue #14, revealing how Diana’s defiance of fate may have doomed reality.

DC’s solicitations hint a tragic sacrifice is coming, with Wonder Woman, Steve Trevor, and Trinity racing to stop it.

While much of the DC Universe is looking at the immediate future with Omega Particles, Bad Seeds and the like, Wonder Woman #33 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere out today from DC Comics, goes further, Days Of Future Pasting the world ahead. A world ruled by the cruel Matriarch, daughter of Amazon Esme and The Sovereign, who blames everything on Diana. Well, she did kill her daddy. As every superhero had died, she had a plan. To put right what once went wrong. Alongside Trinity, her daughter, and Steve Trevor, her dead lover and father to Trinity, who has only met his daughter before courtesy of time travel, and never with Diana. And now they are a trinity and have cheated death.

Or at least punched him in the face, as they travel to the Underworld of Greek myth and Wonder Woman reality. You know, a real family outing, Diana. Just take a drive at sunset…

… you can even bring the dog, as long as he doesn't make too much mess.

Maybe even stop by your dad's place, even though you know he doesn't approve of your lifestyle, life choices, or even the man you chose to marry. He's never even seen your daughter before. Though don't be taken in by his arguments…

You know he hasn't got a leg to stand on. But in the end, you know exactly where you will end up. It's fate, all of them.

The Three Witches, the Kindly Ones, the Weird Sisters, the Hecate, the Mother, Maiden and Crone. This is the world they weaved, they are the ones that can unravel it. The Absolute Universe may be fixed in regard to time, but the use of magic in the DC Universe makes it a little more malleable, after all, they love to make a drama out of a Crisis… but here's the thing. This reality is not the only thing the Fates wove into existence. Back in Wonder Woman #14, a year and a half ago, the beginning of DC All In, Wonder Woman entered Hades, not to rescue Steve Trevor, murdered at the hands of The Sovereign…

But to say goodbye. And maybe get some inspiration…

Elizabeth Marston was an inspiration for her husband's credited creation of Wonder Woman.. And Trinity, the future daughter of Wonder Woman, is named Elizabeth Marston Prince. And this was the moment that things really changed. Diana did something that got the attention of The Fates.

The essence of Steve Trevor had been taken by Wonder Woman, changing the future.

And giving birth to their daughter, from the clay of Paradise Island…

Wonder Woman cheated fate to create their daughters. And The Fates, it seems, took their price, creating this Matriarch of a future. The question muct be asked, if bthis is all unweaved, will that include unweaving Trinity as well? Is that the sacrifice to the Fates mentioned in the solicits? Because in today's issue, there was this scene as well…

Awake… without Trinity? Their daughter? The price for the Fates to restore their world the way it should have been?? Wonder Woman #33 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere is published by DC Comics today.

Wonder Woman #33 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere

After infiltrating the Matriarch's prison, Wonder Woman and Trinity rally their allies for the battle to come. Will their army be enough to stop the unstoppable? Can the Matriarch maintain her hold on the world while sitting atop her throne of lies? Plus, the reunion you've been waiting for… Diana has finally found her lost love Steve Trevor!

After infiltrating the Matriarch's prison, Wonder Woman and Trinity rally their allies for the battle to come. Will their army be enough to stop the unstoppable? Can the Matriarch maintain her hold on the world while sitting atop her throne of lies? Plus, the reunion you've been waiting for… Diana has finally found her lost love Steve Trevor! WONDER WOMAN #34

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere THE BATTLE IS ONLY BEGINNING! Diana and Steve's bittersweet reunion is cut short by the Matriarch and her plans to destroy Wonder Woman. Can Trinity save her parents and the world? You won't want to miss the riveting conclusion of The Wonder War Act One! $4.99 6/24/2026 WONDER WOMAN #35

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Jeff Spokes

THE FATES DEFIED! After a tragic sacrifice to the Fates, Steve Trevor and Trinity race through time to reach the Matriarch before she starts her bloody campaign. Although the journey is a long and arduous one, there's always time for a story. Witness the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? $4.99 7/15/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!