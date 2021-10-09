Wonder Woman #780 Preview: Diana Goes Home

Wonder Woman #780 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and it's a pivotal issue, according to the solicit. Diana has returned and is reunited with her Justice League colleagues in the preview. But the real shocker: DC resisted the urge to jack up the price of this baby to $7.99. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #780

DC Comics

0821DC169

0821DC170 – WONDER WOMAN #780 CVR B BECKY CLOONAN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A/CA) Travis Moore

After the events of Death Metal, Diana finally makes it back from her unforgettable odyssey through the Sphere of the Gods! Has the world moved on without her? This special oversize story paves the way to an exciting new future for the greatest hero of them all!

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $4.99

