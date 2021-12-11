Wonder Woman #782 Preview: Nothing Like the Original

Hello, dear readers! How are you this fine Friday night? Staying in and reading comic book previews? That sounds like a really neat time. *cough*LOSER*hack* Well, we've got plenty of said previews to keep you occupied here at Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool, in articles we trained a bot to write so we can spend our weekend doing something cool and glamorous, as befits our stature as a famous comic book "journalist." Just kidding. We're just watching wrestling. An army of cheap Wonder Woman clones are no trouble for the real thing to handle in this preview of Wonder Woman #782, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #782

DC Comics

1021DC174

1021DC175 – WONDER WOMAN #782 CVR B WILL MURAI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Vita Ayala (A) Marcio Takara, Skylar Patridge (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

Wonder Woman has been spotted in Sweden?! After narrowly escaping some deadly reflections of herself, Diana has made it to the resting place of Siegfried. In order to forge her new path forward as a hero, she needs to stop living in the past and sever her ties to the Sphere of the Gods. Little does she know, another ex is trying to get in touch with her…and it's a matter of life and death! Meanwhile, in Bana-Mighdall, the Amazons make their final stand against a malevolent manticore!

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $4.99

