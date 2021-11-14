Wonder Woman Evolution #1 Preview: Wonder Woman Has This Covered

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Finally, after another long and sleepless night, we finish the Saturday Night previews with a preview of Wonder Woman Evolution #1, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. We have nothing sarcastic to say about this. We just want to go to sleep! Check out the preview beloZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ.

WONDER WOMAN EVOLUTION #1 (OF 8)

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Mike Hawthorne

Whisked away from Earth by a distant cosmic entity, Wonder Woman is forced to navigate a series of perilous challenges that push her to the brink both mentally and physically. At stake is the fate of all humanity, with the alien entities casting Diana as Earth's proxy for a trial judging humankind's worthiness to exist in the universe. Can Diana stand trial to save humanity without losing her own? Harley Quinn's Stephanie Phillips teams with acclaimed artist Mike Hawthorne (Daredevil, Deadpool) for his first major DC project, an epic Wonder Woman tale unlike any other!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

