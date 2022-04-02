Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2 Preview: Hippolyta's Search

Hippolyta tracks the Amazons through a trail of dead men in this preview of Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2. Couldn't she have just used a GPS?! Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #2

DC Comics

0122DC080

0122DC081 – Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #2 Becky Cloonan Cover – $7.99

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A/CA) Gene Ha

The second installment of the jaw-droppingly ambitious history of the Amazons finds their future queen, Hippolyta, cutting a swath through the world of men, desperate to be reunited with the astonishing women who saved her life…but unfortunately for her, they're hard folk to find. Perhaps it is the will of the Goddesses that they cross paths again…but before that moment, Hippolyta will gather to herself a tribe of her very own—and find that the hearts of all women do not necessarily burn with a flame as righteous as her own…

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $7.99

