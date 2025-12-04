Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , , , , , , , , ,

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Isn't The Future Of Rising From The Ashes?

What If... X-Men: Age Of Revelation isn't the future of X-Men: Rising From The Ashes after all, but is instead... a shadow? #XSpoilers

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • X-Men: Age Of Revelation may not be the future of Rising From The Ashes, but a divergent shadow timeline
  • Revelation's true plan unfolds while key X-Men confront death, hell, and high-stakes choices
  • Magneto's altered fate hints that the Age Of Revelation universe could be a distinct reality
  • Recurring deaths, mind travel, and possible reality glitches set the stage for major mutant shakeups

XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers… Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso, Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy were published by Marvel Comics this week, as the Age Of Revelation event begins to come to an end…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

As Laura Kinney is commanded to Arakko, to bring the Arakkii mutants back to Earth, against the will of a certain Apocalypse…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

But maybe he's just doing what Revelation wants of him after all.

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

And he's bringing Charles Xavier with him.

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

As we learn just what Revelation's plan is…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

And what the X-Men's plan was…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

 

Which may have changed someone, but things are at least going in the right direction.

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

And there is a certain trope in it all that raises its familiar head…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

Even if everyone keeps dying… and not just at the skeletal hands of Glob…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

Although, to be fair, he does a good job at it…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

There is death in every title…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

… some are even in hell…

And even if Jean Grey can't die…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

…not conceptually at any rate…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

…if she merges with someone again…

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

… turns out that they can. But is there a glitch in this all?

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

Because while there is time travel, with minds travelling as in Days Of Future Past rather than bodies of All-New X-Men… are we sure they travelled to the right reality?

X-Men: Age Of Revelation
Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

Because in Age Of Revelation, Magneto was never sick. Never lost his powers. Never was confined to a wheelchair. Has this been a different timeline all along rather than a possible future for the Rising From The Ashes X-Men? Will Shadows Of Tomorrow refer to a tomorrow that could never have been?

Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso, Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy are published by Marvel Comics this week.

  • Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso
    SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?!
  • Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar 
    ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!
  • Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande
    RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.
  • X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy
    Perdition Lost Part 2. When Magik's mission goes awry and leads to her untimely death, she wakes up as Illyana in a familiar place…Limbo! Will she be able to escape the place that tormented her youth, and will her demonic side get in the way?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.