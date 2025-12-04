Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: amazing x-men, Beast, binary, Carol Danvers, cyclops, Jean Grey, laura kinney, Magik, phoenix, Sabretoorh, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men: Age Of Revelation Isn't The Future Of Rising From The Ashes?

What If... X-Men: Age Of Revelation isn't the future of X-Men: Rising From The Ashes after all, but is instead... a shadow? #XSpoilers

Article Summary X-Men: Age Of Revelation may not be the future of Rising From The Ashes, but a divergent shadow timeline

Revelation's true plan unfolds while key X-Men confront death, hell, and high-stakes choices

Magneto's altered fate hints that the Age Of Revelation universe could be a distinct reality

Recurring deaths, mind travel, and possible reality glitches set the stage for major mutant shakeups

XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers XSpoilers… Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso, Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy were published by Marvel Comics this week, as the Age Of Revelation event begins to come to an end…

As Laura Kinney is commanded to Arakko, to bring the Arakkii mutants back to Earth, against the will of a certain Apocalypse…

But maybe he's just doing what Revelation wants of him after all.

And he's bringing Charles Xavier with him.

As we learn just what Revelation's plan is…

And what the X-Men's plan was…

Which may have changed someone, but things are at least going in the right direction.

And there is a certain trope in it all that raises its familiar head…

Even if everyone keeps dying… and not just at the skeletal hands of Glob…

Although, to be fair, he does a good job at it…

There is death in every title…

… some are even in hell…

And even if Jean Grey can't die…

…not conceptually at any rate…

…if she merges with someone again…

… turns out that they can. But is there a glitch in this all?

Because while there is time travel, with minds travelling as in Days Of Future Past rather than bodies of All-New X-Men… are we sure they travelled to the right reality?

Because in Age Of Revelation, Magneto was never sick. Never lost his powers. Never was confined to a wheelchair. Has this been a different timeline all along rather than a possible future for the Rising From The Ashes X-Men? Will Shadows Of Tomorrow refer to a tomorrow that could never have been?

Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso, Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar, Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande and X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy are published by Marvel Comics this week.

Binary #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Giada Belviso

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?!

SUPERNOVA! X YEARS LATER, Carol Danvers, bearing the heavy weight of the cosmic name BINARY and feeling the godlike power of the PHOENIX FORCE coursing through her body, now stands face to face with the enemy who has come to annihilate everything Carol holds dear! At her lowest ebb, will Carol manage to hold back the destruction, or will she go supernova… and take it all with her?! Amazing X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay, Mahmud Asrar

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light!

ASSASSINATION PROCLAMATION! X YEARS LATER, against all odds and with heavy losses, the X-Men reach Philadelphia, the capital of the Revelation Territories. But this is deep enemy territory, and the much-reduced X-Men will require significant allies in order to realize their objective: the assassination of Revelation, made all the more crucial by his true scheme coming to light! Laura Kinney: Sabretooth #3 by Erica Schultz, Valentina Pinti, Elena Casagrande

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results.

RAID ON ARAKKO! X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH stalks ARAKKO, home of APOCALYPSE! Don't miss this key turning point in REVELATION's plan, as LAURA must choose between family and fealty…with deadly results. X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #5 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy

Perdition Lost Part 2. When Magik's mission goes awry and leads to her untimely death, she wakes up as Illyana in a familiar place…Limbo! Will she be able to escape the place that tormented her youth, and will her demonic side get in the way?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!