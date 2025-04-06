Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: I Don’t Know How to Love, Lilies Blooming in 100 Days, Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat, manga, My Beloved Supper, Rock Is a Lady’s Modesty, What Do You Call This Trash?, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces 6 New Manga Titles for Publication in Fall 2025

Yen Press, LLC is kicking off the fall season with its first wave of announcements, including steamy romances, foodie vampires, and girls who rock. Releasing in September 2025, the starting lineup includes six manga (I Don't Know How to Love; Lilies Blooming in 100 Days; Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat; My Beloved Supper; Rock Is a Lady's Modesty; and What Do You Call This Trash?).

Yen Press Fall 2025 Manga Titles

I Don't Know How to Love

By Yu Machio

Aimi may be popular, but the fact that he's trashy is known by everyone—even himself! He'll go out with anyone as long as he's not tied down to just one person. But now he's dating Kaede, a very convenient underclassman who doesn't ask for anything and doesn't say anything unnecessary. But isn't it strange that Kaede's attitude doesn't change even when he sees Aimi kissing a sex friend? Thrown off by this, Aimi starts to become possessive of Kaede. However, his feelings don't seem to be reaching Kaede at all…

Lilies Blooming in 100 Days

By Muromaki

This full-color manga features one hundred different yuri scenarios, all from the artist Muromaki's #100DaysofYuriChallenge!

Packed full of high-school, adult, and age-gap couples in cute, funny, and spicy scenarios alike, this book has plenty for readers to enjoy!

Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat

Original Story by Spider Lily

From fresh haircuts to flashy new uniforms, there's always something brewing at Café LycoReco in this official comic anthology!

My Beloved Supper

By Kaho Ozaki

Yoru is a vampire, a predator of the night dwelling among humans. But compared to a meal of fresh blood, he'd much rather partake in the culinary delights of the human world—fragrant stews, tasty meat buns, and sweet pastries are all irresistible delicacies to him. Unfortunately, being a vampire means he cannot stomach human food…unless he first drinks blood as an appetizer. Thus, Yoru spends his nights sinking his fangs into criminals and evildoers, all for the sake of the beloved supper awaiting him…

Rock Is a Lady's Modesty

By Hiroshi Fukuda

Obviously, the music genre most suitable for refined, young ladies is…rock!

After being forced to attend an all-girls school, Ririsa Suzunomiya stumbles upon her ladylike peers jamming out.

What Do You Call This Trash?

By tetsukazu

Akira is the girl of Yuuto's dreams—so maybe he's got a shot now that his big brother dumped her…

But Big Bro ended the relationship for a reason. Akira is an obsessive, clingy stalker, a total trash fire of a girl who would happily manipulate Yuuto's feelings for another chance to get near the man she loves. Of course, Yuuto knows that, but he still can't resist!

The best way to find out about Yen Press' publication dates is through their social media account.

