Posted in: Comics, Manga, Yen Press | Tagged: Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, manga, Yen Press

Yen Press Springs in with Twelve New Novels and Manga at Anime NYC

Yen Press announced 12 new novels and manga titles for upcoming release at Anime NYC 2025 including a Frieren: Beyond Journey's End novel

Article Summary Yen Press announces 12 new licenses for March 2026 at Anime NYC, mixing novels and manga across genres.

Highlights include a Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End novel and Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days light novel.

Other series span fantasy, horror, mystery, romance, and action, from demons to mechs to zombie apocalypse.

New manga titles like Bad Girl and Sailor Zombie join acclaimed new light novels from top Japanese creators.

At Anime NYC 2025, Yen Press announced twelve new title acquisitions spanning genres like bittersweet romance, nail-biting thrillers, sensational mysteries, and more! Releasing in March 2026, the lineup includes seven novels (Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~; Legend of the Far East's Savior; Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days; Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX; Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective; The Bubble Love of the Mermaid; and To the Monster I Love), and five manga (Bad Girl; Sailor Zombie: Complete Omnibus; Battlefront of the Great Powers; How to Love a Loser; and A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage).

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~

By Mei Hachimoku

Illustrated by Tsukasa Abe

After the legendary elf mage Frieren is forced to confront the cruel passage of time, she sets out on a journey to fulfill the last wishes of her friends and get to know the world a little better. Under the supervision of Kanehito Yamada, writer of the original manga, comes five original short stories! Join Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in brand new adventures!

Legend of the Far East's Savior

By hotokeyomo

Illustrated by Kurogin

At the end of World War II, a demon-summoning ritual drastically altered the face of the earth. Now, a hundred years later, demons rule the world, and humanity fights back using magicite-powered armored mechs. In the year 2055, a boy named Keita Kawakami enrolls in Japan's military academy. Possessing memories of an alternate modern era, he successfully pilots a prototype mech that no one else has even been able to activate. When Keita is suddenly deployed to the battlefield, he uses the knowledge from his previous life to achieve results that defy all established norms. Thus begins humanity's battle to reclaim the world.

Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days

By Asaura

Original Story by Spider Lily

While these cute schoolgirls may protect Japan as agents of Lycoris, they're also coffee shop employees. Chisato embarks on even more thrilling adventures at Café LycoReco. Meanwhile, Takina awakens in a cabin in the woods with a murderer?! And what do Fuki and Sakura have going on, besides protecting the city without anyone knowing? The everyday lives of these girls are anything but normal!

Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture EX

By Mikage Sawamura

Professor Mitani, a specialist of Japanese history, comes to Professor Takatsuki with a mysterious doll. After Mitani posts a photo of the doll on his blog, someone claiming to be the grandchild of the doll's original owner reaches out. According to them, the doll moves around on its own and has naturally growing hair. Takatsuki smells something fishy and pulls in the reluctant Naoya to begin investigating! What answers will the pair uncover…?

Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective

By Koushi Tachibana

Illustrated by Tsunako

Kurumi Tokisaki, a college student with a dark past, works as a detective specializing in crimes involving magical artifacts. A magic bullet fired from an impossible angle, a living doll mixed up in a series of comas, an absurdly expensive meal said to restore one's youth, and a doppelgänger spotted at an all-girls school after an attempted suicide. Magical artifacts make the impossible possible, but Kurumi won't let that stop her from solving the case!

The Bubble Love of the Mermaid

By Akumi Agitogi

Asana Amamizu's family has treated her like a monster ever since a mysterious red mark appeared on her wrist. Now sixteen years old, she attends the Yotsura Girls Academy, and all the students are chattering excitedly about the new language arts teacher, the handsome Sakuya Shigure. Asana, however, keeps her distance. That is until one day, when an unexpected marriage proposal falls right in her lap. Thus begins a romantic fantasy in the imperial city!

To the Monster I Love

By ryunosuke

Illustrated by Gesoking

Bardium is a tightly guarded city where magic, miracles, and illusions aren't allowed. Here, in a dimly lit room, a young boy named Norman is being interrogated. He's asked about Unlaw—supernatural monsters who gain abilities from unstable emotion. Four of these beings, all beautiful women, are now hunting each other down, and Norman must sate their desires while dealing with other oddities cropping up all over Bardium. The city is in chaos, and yet, there is hope. Everything will come down to a single boy's words.

Bad Girl

By Nikumaru

What does one do when you have a crush on the president of the public morals club? Well, if you're first-year high school student Yuu, the answer is turning to a life of delinquency! In a bid for the president's heart, Yuu becomes a self-described "bad girl" hoping to thrill and excite her crush. But Yuu's adorableness (despite her best efforts) outshines any attempts to come off otherwise—and the president can't see past that tiny, adorable exterior. What's a girl got to do to get in trouble around here?!

Sailor Zombie: Complete Omnibus

By Jiji & Pinch

Original Story by Isshin Inudo

Two months prior, hordes of zombies took over the world and ended it all in the blink of an eye. In the face of such despair, high schooler Maiko Inui and her peers are determined to survive. Armed only with scavenged supplies and the clothes on their back, they wage war against the zombies who have taken everything from them. But an even greater danger stands before them—not the zombies, but the cruel humans shaped by this new world! Will Maiko and her friends ever reclaim their happy adolescent lives?

Battlefront of the Great Powers

By Natsuko Uruma

In the year 2206, planet Earth is on the brink of destruction. Due to pollution and a shortage of resources, scientists estimate that the planet will become unable to sustain life within the next hundred years. To resolve the issue of scarcity, the world's leaders have come together and decided on a desperate solution—the National Extinction Tournament. Gathering those with powers beyond human comprehension, these boys and girls will compete for the sake of their nations…and their own survival! Win and become a hero. Lose and death awaits not only you but everyone you love…

How to Love a Loser

By Iwaba

Shinba has no talent, no job, no money—in short, he's got nothing going for him. But despite the odds, this good-for-nothing guy has a girlfriend. Hizumi is beautiful, smart, and extremely competent. Some might wonder how she could love such a loser. Well, it might have something to do with the way he tries his best but still fails pathetically, or the way he quivers with tears in his eyes as he begs for another chance…but who's to say?

A Pen, Handcuffs, and a Common-Law Marriage

By Tank Gasuyama

Art by Shinichi Sawaragi

Forty-year-old detective Eiji Kirisame has found maybe the strangest witness of his life: a silent high school girl named Tsugumi Kuchinashi who was at the scene of the crime. Her statements mostly consist of shoddy doodles on a drawing pad, but Eiji is no stranger to piecing together the truth from limited evidence. He'll take every page seriously if it might help solve the case. But why does the last page say… "Will you marry me!"

The best place to get the most up-to-date details of Yen Press' releases is on their social media.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!