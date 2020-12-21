Zack Snyder Wants To Write A Jim Lee Comic In Which Joker Kills Robin

Director Zack Snyder took to social media last night while I slept to talk about, what else, a certain Justice League movie getting a four hour Snyder Cut and available on HBO Max. But he also talked about revisiting some of the scenes alluded to in the movie and about his discussions to spin them off into a comic book drawn by DC Comics Publisher and CCO Jim Lee.

Zack Snyder said "I don't think anything is going to happen right away, but Jim and I talked about it quite a bit. And talked a lot about maybe doing a book, or a comic book down the road to kind of finish this. We haven't locked anything yet."

"I would love to do a comic book, in the post-apocalyptic Knightmare world, the world has fallen, the ragtag team that's left alive trying to put it back."

"Inside of that story, we would also do that story of Joker killing Robin. The Joker is somehow involved in the stealing of the Mother Box and using it to create the treadmill; Cyborg is going to do the math, this is what we're going to have to do to jump back in time and warn Bruce correctly. A lot of the conflict would be Bruce reliving the death of Robin and what went into that."

"That would be a fun comic, Even just the death of Robin in that world would make a nice little one-off."

That may be a different definition of fun that I was previously aware of. But it would tie into established scenes in Zack Snyder's Batman Vs Superman showing a desolate future where cosmic dictator/god Darkseid has won. A battle from the future to save its past, with the Flash and the cosmic treadmill – now it seems with Joker working with Batman to steal the Mother Box from Darkseid necessary to make that time travel trunk call.

Might Zack Snyder require Jim to portray the breaking of every single one of Robin's bones? Well, given that the Snyder Cut only exists as a result of fan campaigning, maybe fandom as a whole could decide if they want to see the death of Robin or not, drawn by Jim Lee and published by DC Comics? You know, a bit like they did the last time?

Jim Lee is not only the CCO and Publisher of DC Comics, but the artist on the biggest selling comic book of all time, X-Men #1 with Chris Claremont as well as creator of WildCATS, Stormwatch and other Wildstorm mainstays, and artist on All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller, Batman: Hush with Jeph Loeb and Divine Right: The Adventures Of Max Faraday with Scott Lobdell. Could Zack Snyder be next?