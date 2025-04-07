Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, ZCN

ZCN: Zdarksy Comics News Stays North Of The Canadian Border in July

Article Summary Zdarksy Comics News highlights top Canadian comic creators Lemire and North for Canada Day.

ZCN's July issue stays rooted in Canada, avoiding editorial crossing to USA .

Spotlights on Jeff Lemire, Ryan North, and Chip Zdarsky's unexpected Captain America writing gig.

Zdarsky's ZCN combats the negativity of the internet, promoting comics in a fun, monthly newsletter.

Zdarksy Comics News is the new comic store-only glossy pamphlet of comic book news, features and snark, created by Chip Zdarsky, and now with proper advertising and everything in it. But Bleeding Cool has the scoop on ZCN's July 2025 issue. The solicitation reads "In honour of Canada Day (July 1. How do you not know that?), ZCN puts the spotlight on two great Canadian comic creators: Jeff Lemire and Ryan North! Also, Chip Zdarsky, we guess. Did you hear he's writing Captain America? That's weird!"

So, yes, not even ZCN wants to cross the border from Canada to the USA right now… not editorially at least. Physically it should be able to skirt around those tariffs, but whether or not every copy gets seized and detained in Washington for nineteen days under harsh fluorescent lights, we will have to see.

NORTHERN BLIGHTS: JEFF LEMIRE & RYAN NORTH CONTINUE THEIR CANADIAN INVASION OF YOUR BELOVED AMERICAN COMICS! and so does Chip I guess

STAR WARD Can Robin survive in space? The answer won't surprise you!

CAPTAIN AMERICAN'T RIGHT NOW The top-secret plan to make Steve Rogers Canadian until things, you know, calm down a little bit

PLUS! ZENDAYA IS MEECHEE! Wait, sorry, I got that wrong. Mary Jane is Venom. Apologies.

ZCN is printed in Canada, folks. But then again, isn't everything? At ComicsPRO, Chip Zdarsky described his publication thus: "Zdarsky Comic News is the premier publication about me, Chip Zdarsky and about comics and, I guess, about news. It's a monthly physical newsletter only available in comic shops with the goal of promoting comics and incentivizing sales within your shops in an entertaining package. I created this because, as you know, the internet is f—ing horrible, wildly negative… That last one is a real Twitter message. When you get a message saying I'm going to cut off your head, you're just like, this is common. So wildly negative, the internet's almost an anti-marketing tool at this point, creating cynicism and readers that pick apart every comic book announcement."

Cheers, mate.

