Anthem#9 Unveils Its Release Window With Latest Trailer

The new turn-based roguelite Anthem#9 has released a new trailer, as well as been given a launch window of February 2026 on Steam

Players match colored gems to activate skills, unleash combo chains, and crush enemies.

Strategic deck-building and quick thinking create dynamic, satisfying roguelite gameplay.

Explore randomly generated dungeons, collect Attack Skills and Blessings to customize tactics.

Indie game developer Koeda and publisher Shueisha Games have confirmed the release window for their latest game, Anthem#9. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a turn-based roguelite where you'll match gems of various colors together to activate skills and unleash combo chains against enemies. The team has confirmed that, for now, they plan to release it in February 2026 on PC via Steam, but have yet to lock down a proper date. The news came with a brand-new trailer, which you can check out here ahead of the game's launch.

Anthem#9

Play as an agent of Anthem#9 and purge those who threaten the world's balance. Assume the role of an agent of the secret organization and confront powerful foes! Strategic deck construction is the key to unleashing lots of combos. Match gems to activate skills and destroy foes with a flurry of combos! Creating a deck that unleashes maximum damage and triggers high-speed combos within a limited time window is the key to victory. Anthem#9 delivers strategic depth and a kinetic rush as a Gem-Match roguelite experience that's both cerebral and thrilling. Higher the combo, the greater the thrill of battle!

Match three colors of gems like in a match 3 puzzle style game to activate powerful skills. Chain combos to ramp up damage—and satisfaction. Choose the optimal order to trigger explosive sequences and crush bosses with style! Trust your instincts and aim for the ultimate deck! In randomly generated dungeons, collect Attack Skills and "Blessings," and build your deck that tips the scale of battle in your favor. Customize which colored gems your skills require, fine-tune your strategy, and take down formidable foes as you climb deeper into the dungeon. Anthem#9 is an international secret organization that seeks to maintain global stability through balance and harmony.

